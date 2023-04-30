A shooting just before midnight on Saturday in Clinton left one man dead and another wounded. Police said the two men got into an argument with a third unknown suspect, who then opened fire on the two before fleeing.

At about 11:53 p.m. Saturday, Clinton Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sampson Street and Faison Street. Upon arrival, officers found James Gamino, 30, lying on the ground in the driveway at 303 Sampson St. and Sergio Gamino, 27, lying on the porch at 315 Sampson St., both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Clinton Police and Sampson EMS performed life-saving measures, however James Gamino was pronounced dead on the scene. Sergio Gamino was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

No arrests have yet been made and no description of a possible suspect was given.

“Early indications of the investigation revealed that James and Sergio Gamino got into a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect near the intersection of Sampson and Faison Street when shots were fired,” a statement from Clinton Police officials stated. “Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.”

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the department’s tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with “tipcpd.”