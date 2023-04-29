I am the first to admit I am wrong about a particular situation or subject. I quickly admit that wrong when it comes to God and Worship in the Church. Over the years I have patterned our worship services according to the way the Bible says we should worship. That is why our worship services at the Kingdom of God Ministries Church is a little different from most churches. For example our worship services last about an hour and fifteen minutes. because it is difficult to maintain the full attention span of people longer than that. We do not focus on a lot of music because it invites too much emotion and it causes the flesh to raise it ugly head in worship. We do not take up an offering but we have a basket at the exit door for people to leave their tithes and offerings if they so desire. By the way, surprisingly enough, our offerings have increased significantly since we started doing that. At our Holy Communion Services we serve unleavened bread and real wine. We begin every service by acknowledging the presence of God and praising Him.. Our main focus for every Service is to teach the truth of God’s Word.

During my daily study and meditation of God’s Word, the Holy Spirit led me to study again, I Timothy, which was written by the Apostle Paul. I don’t know how I missed this but I confess, I missed it. In our Services I would have my wife do the opening prayer and sometimes I would have another woman do the opening prayer. At our Bible Studies on Tuesday night I would always let a woman, who prays very well, lead us in our opening prayer. I know realize what a big mistake I was making according to what the Apostle Paul wrote to Timothy.

According to I Timothy 2:7,, Paul, by the will of God, was ordained as a preacher and an Apostle. He has also been ordained as a Teacher of the Gentiles, (us), in faith and truth. The Apostle Paul speaks the truth in Christ and does not lie. It is in I Timothy 2:9 where I found my error. It says, “I will therefore that men pray everywhere, lifting up hands without wrath and doubting..” Paul is saying, first of all, that men in every locality pray. In the original text, the Greek word, “andres” was used, which means “males.”

Men are the ones who are to pray audibly in public worship, not women. And when men pray in public worship, they are to do so by lifting up holy hands signifying humility and a pure life. Praying with a pure life means you are praying without wrath and doubting. Men cannot pray with any doubts about who God is and what God can do. Men also cannot pray with an aught or dispute with another.

This is how prayer at our gatherings should be conducted. We serve a God who answers prayers, but our prayers must be done His way. By the way, I shared this truth with my wife and others. They all agreed because they all agree God is the final authority on all things.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.