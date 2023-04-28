King Road closed until pipe can be replaced

KEENER – A section of King Road in Sampson County will be closed for the next couple of months after a crossline pipe failed.

The roadway is closed less than a mile from Faison Highway (N.C. 403). The N.C. Department of Transportation expects to open King Road in July when a larger pipe can replace the current one.

Drivers can use Faison Highway, Auctioneer Road and Governor Moore Road as an alternate route during this time. NCDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time for their commute and use caution near the closure.

