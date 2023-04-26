HOPE MILLS — Opal Michaele Stephens, 49, of Hope Mills, passed away on April 20, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida. She is survived by two daughters, Kayla Revis and Courtney Peters. She is also survived by her father, Harold Autry Sr. and wife Cathy and daughter Patrice, brother Harold Autry Jr., and sister Susan Thomas. She has five grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Deana Beard and many other family members and friends. Flowers may be sent to Clement Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 6, 2023 at 3:30 at Clement Baptist Church 6020 Maxwell Rd. Autryville, NC 28318