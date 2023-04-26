Blue pinwheels, the national symbol for child abuse prevention, are planted in front of the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center. Similar pinwheel gardens are at the Department of Social Services and other businesses in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

You will notice around town blue pinwheels outside agencies such as the Child Advocacy Center, the Department of Social Services, and other businesses. What does the pinwheel symbolize? The blue pinwheel serves as a national symbol for child abuse prevention. The pinwheel stands for playfulness and childhood innocence. It serves as a reminder to the community how we hope for a safe and joyful childhood for all Sampson County children.

April 1st began Child Abuse Prevention Month — a month the community comes together to bring awareness to the epidemic of child maltreatment. Child abuse prevention is not just a social issue but a community and nationwide issue! Each person is responsible for the health and well-being of children, even those without their own children.

Times have changed over the last several decades when most kids played outside after school or hung out at the park until dark. Our children face more than we can ever comprehend and the safety threats they face daily are overwhelming. When child safety is compromised and traumatic events occur, it causes a domino effect within families and communities. A child’s upbringing can forecast their future dreams, goals and even their personality.

Already this year, Sampson County DSS has investigated 158 cases from January through March 2023! These reports include issues of improper supervision, domestic violence and medical neglect. DSS has also assessed a number of sexual crimes against children and physical abuse at the hands of their caretakers.

A trend of child neglect seen in Sampson County is how a parent or caretaker’s substance abuse affects the safety of children. Another concern is the untreated mental health issues of children. Children learn and form their beliefs from observing and listening to those closest to them — even as an infant!

Did you know everyone is considered a mandated reporter? Yes, even you! A mandated reporter’s responsibility includes reporting any suspicion or evidence of child abuse, neglect, or dependency immediately to a Department of Social Services (DSS). Anyone can make a report and you’re not required to give your name. A social worker is on call 24/7 to take your concerns. Sampson County DSS is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The contact number is 910-592-4200. Individuals should call after hours to the non-emergency communications phone number at 910-592-1151 (or 911). Everyone is required to report concerning information, whether you are a child’s neighbor, aunt, cousin, or teacher.

Every year in April, the last Sunday of the month is considered Blue Sunday. This is a time when we ask churches to participate in Child Abuse Prevention. You could help by leading a moment of silence, hold a prayer service for the children, families, social workers and first responders who deal with this tragedy, plant a pinwheel garden and/or wear blue in remembrance. Let’s pull together and remember that child abuse/neglect is the responsibility of the community to recognize and respond to these vulnerable victims.