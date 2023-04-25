Two-day festival kicks off Friday night

Arts and crafts were popular among the children at lasts years BloomFest. They’ll be in for even more and similar fun as it makes it’s return along with a list of many other planned activies this year.

This was Downtown Roseboro during last year’s BloomFest. Sampson County can get ready to celebrate again as the Fourth Annual BloomFest event is set to get rolling this coming weekend starting on Friday.

Mark your calendars for this weekend because the town of Roseboro is inviting the community to join them for the Fourth Annual BloomFest.

Spring has sprung and the Town of Roseboro will again be packed with visitors, vendors, entertainers and more as the town celebrates its annual BloomFest.

Now in its fourth year, the one-day event has grown tremendously and transitioned into a two-day event. The BloomFest kick-off is Friday, April 28, from 6-10 p.m. in the town’s park. Families should bring out their lawn chairs and be prepared to sing and dance with the Pizazz Band, enjoy the beer garden, and support local restaurants and food trucks.

“BloomFest is a time that our community can bond with one another and support local businesses and entertainers. We are also able to show visitors why Roseboro is the place to take root and bloom,” shared Mayor Alice Butler.

On April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in addition to the vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment, there will also be pony rides, bouncy houses, Mobile Z Gaming, mini golf and more to entertain all age groups. The Art Alley will also be available for families to relax and enjoy an arts and craft project of their choice.

This year, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to highlight the new and improved park equipment the Town received through a PARTF (Parks and Recreation Trust Fund) grant.

The entertainment lineup will consist of First Missionary Choir, Carolina Dance Company, New Wave Line Dancers, Allison Radcliffe and more.

“There are fun activities for the entire family. There is no place to be April 28-29 other than Roseboro,” stated Randi Kelly, Small Town Main Street Coordinator.

“The Town and BloomFest committee are extremely thankful for the support given by the 2023 sponsors, without their assistance this would not be possible,” a statement made by the town said.

This year’s sponsors include Crumpler Plastic Pipe, DuBose Steel, GFL, North Carolina Welding, Town of Roseboro, Rupert’s Furniture & Appliances LLC, Duke Energy, Sampson County Visitors Bureau, Sampson Arts Council, Inc., MiCasita, Star Communications, Terry Long Electrical Service, Sampson Regional Medical Center, O’Reilly Auto Parts, The Reedy Mark, All American Produce Company, James Trading Company, Wooten Company, Mixon Family Farms, Inc., AgCarolina Farm Credit, Chestnutt, Johnson & Tyson, P.A., Earl and Jerry’s Seafood Shack, First Citizens Bank, Fisher Insurance Agency, LLC., GP- The CAT Rental Store, Joe Warren Service Center, Happy Ours After School & Summer Care, Hog Slat Inc., Insurance Service Center, Naylor Realty, Prestage Farms, Railroad St. Steakhouse, Simpson & Holland Appraisal Services, Vinny’s, and VIP Nails.

