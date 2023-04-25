On March 25, 16 high school students and 10 middle school students from Harrells Christian Academy competed in the 2023 Regional Science Olympiad Tournament, held on the campus of Fayetteville Technical Community College.

These intensive competitions require active, hands-on group participation and boast a series of 23 team events in each division, where Division B is middle school and Division C is high school. From year-to-year, some of the events are rotated through the areas of genetics, earth science, chemistry, anatomy, physics, geology, mechanical engineering and technology to reflect the ever-changing world of science.

The Middle School Division B Varsity Team, coached by HCA Middle School science teacher Alicia Sumner, consists of 10 members: Tori Barrier, Fisher Blanton, JC Carr, Xinyi Huang, Ava Matthews, Caroline Owens, Magdalene Parker, Kailey Pope, Brenlee Thornton, and Elizabeth Woolverton. The team brought back four awards from the regional competition including: 2nd place in Write it, Do it! (Brenlee Thornton and Caroline Owens), 2nd place in Green Generation (Kailey Pope), 3rd place in Bridge (Magdalene Parker and Ava Matthews), and 3rd Place in Bottle Rocket (Fisher Blanton and JC Carr).

The High School Division C Team, coached by HCA Upper School science teachers Steven Autry and Ruth Ann Parker, consists of 16 members: Rebekah Bryan, Palmer Bullard, Williford Bullard, Ella Campbell, Camryn Fussell, Garrison Hill, Daughtry Jackson, Wynston Kornegay, Olivia Matthews, Piper Moore, Mabel Parker, Linsey Peterson, Georgia Pope, Joesen Pope, Lee Lee Votaw, and Scarlett Votaw. The team earned four Division C Medal Awards including: 5th place in Anatomy & Physiology (Lee Lee Votaw & Olivia Matthews), 5th place in Dynamic Planet (Garrison Hill & Palmer Bullard); 1st place in Forestry (Joesen Pope & Daughtry Jackson), and 1st place in Write It, Do It! (Rebekah Bryan & Linsey Peterson).

First place winners were invited to attend the state competition, held April 21-22, at North Carolina State University.