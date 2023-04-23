This wall inside Inkspot Designs shares just a few of the many custom works that customers can expect to get.

All the guests and members of Inkspot Designs were full of laughs as the ribbon for their grand reopening was finally cut.

Pictured here is the owner and staff of the newly reopened Inkspot Designs, from left, are: Cristhian Sanchez, Cortney Guerin, Christy Luna, Heidy Luna, Esequiel Luna and Jason Guerin.

Guests from around the community came to celebrate with the Luna family Wednesday morning as that day marked the grand reopening of their business Inkspot Designs.

“We are so excited and happy to finally be reopening and we have such a great team,” Inkspot owner, Heidy Luna said. “We couldn’t have done this without them. We serve the community, businesses, schools, nonprofits and all that good stuff so come and check us out.”

“I’m just so excited for them and I’m glad that they have something that they can call there’s,” Christy Luna, Heidy’s daughter, said. “They finally did it and I’m so proud of them.”

For those wondering, yes, this is the same business that’s been at it’s same location in Clinton, 1200 Sunset Ave, for many years now. The reason for the grand reopening was that it is now under new management that being the Luna family. Not only that but they’ve transitioned into a full printing company and no longer provide services for UPS and FedEx.

Inkspot’s manager Jason Guerin, elaborated more on what customers can come to expect from Inkspot Designs going forward.

“We’re really looking to grow our business in a wide format with shirts and things like that,” he said. “That’s one of our newer things that we’re doing and also vehicle graphics, window graphics and other similar stuff. That’s one of the area’s we’re really looking to grow in and obviously also printing.”

“That’s going to be our focus from now on,” he said. “That’s why we stopped doing the FedEx and the UPS because it was just too time consuming and we couldn’t focus on our customers print jobs. Now we’re gonna be able to focus on it and we want to be the best printer around.”

Since it was their reopening they held an event that day with food, games, music and even a prize wheel. That wasn’t the only reason for the celebration, it also served as their joining of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. That being the case, they held a ribbon cutting and were presented a Certificate of Membership by Executive Director Matt Stone.

”We’re happy to have Heidy and her family, the owners of Inkspot, here along with their staff,” Stone said. “Jason, the manager, is great and I know we had a lot of volunteer help here today as well. Community, that is what makes all this work and we appreciate their investment into this community and their investment in the Chamber and so we congratulate you on your grand reopening.”

Now that Inkspot Designs is back in full swing some of the staff shared their thoughts on finally getting the ball rolling again.

“I just happy about the fact that people know we are here for printing,” Cortney Guerin said. “For a while there people just thought it was something else. A lot of people just thought we we’re for UPS but we do a lot more and letting people know that I think is our main focus.”

“The one thing we want to be known for here is being friendly and fun,” Jason Guerin said. “It’s a little bit different than your typical print shop. Our prices are going to be competitive, our customer service is going to be great, but, we really, really want to be known as a friendly, fun place where can people come in chat for a few minutes.”

Inkspot Designs is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 910-299-9129 or [email protected]

