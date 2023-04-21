A look at the marijuana and cash seized during a traffic stop on Salemburg Highway near Bonnetsville Road.

Two men were taken into custody on felony drug charges Thursday following a traffic stop in a week that saw Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities making a lot of them.

On Thursday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Salemburg Highway near Bonnetsville Road, reportedly for a motor vehicle violation. During the stop, deputies “smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle” and conducted a search of the vehicle.

During that search, 4 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of $4,000 were located.

Homer Allen Faison, 45, of 301 E. Butler Ave., Clinton, and Herbert Leon Farrior, 49, of 2034 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, were each charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuanna paraphernalia. Farrior received an additional charge of maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance

Bonds on Faison and Farrior were set at $4,000 and $8,000, respectively.