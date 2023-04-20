Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities seized nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine, a kilo of fentanyl, several ounces of crystal meth and a number of firearms following a traffic stop on Interstate 40 and a subsequent investigation into a residence in Clinton. Three people, including two Clinton residents, are facing felony charges and massive bonds as a result.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 West at the 354 mile marker, reportedly for a motor vehicle violation.

“During the traffic stop criminal indicators were observed and a canine was deployed on the vehicle. The canine sniff resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics and the vehicle was searched as a result,” a press release stated.

Discovered inside the vehicle was 10 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $300,000, authorities said

Manrilenny Rodriguez, 41, of 5576 Reedsford Road, Clinton, and Antonio Mondragon, 43, both of 5576 Reedsford Road, Clinton, were each charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance.

Bond for both was set at $1 million.

As a result of the traffic stop, agents with the Special Investigations Division set up surveillance on 5576 Reedsford Road, where they observed suspicious activity that yielded two additional traffic stops. During these traffic stops, agents gained consent to search both vehicles. The search led to the discovery of 18 additional kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of fentanyl. Also recovered were 5.7 ounces of crystal meth, six firearms, one stolen firearm and cash.

As a result of the two additional traffic stops, additional charges of trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine were handed down on Angel Castro, 20, of 823 Hyde Park Ave., Hyde Park, Mass., who was placed under $1 million bond. A 17-year-old female, listed as a “juvenile,” was taken into custody and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Her name was not disclosed by sheriff’s officials.

Agents subsequently obtained a search warrant on 5576 Reedsford Road, where additional cash and a firearm was seized.

“The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to actively investigating and apprehending drug dealers. The diligence exhibited by every officer involved is a mere reflection of their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of our communities on a daily basis,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated.

“This scenario exemplifies how a typical day for a police officer can be anything but ordinary,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “What may appear to be routine traffic stops can result in a substantial investment of time and effort from law enforcement personnel. However, the significance of their work cannot be overstated, as they strive to prevent harmful substances and hazards from reaching the hands of individuals within and beyond our county, including children.”