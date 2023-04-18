Ride honors Hall, raises funds for BLET scholarship

Crystal Carter during one of her many tasks at the Brent Hall Scholarship Memorial Ride. Her and her husband Justin headed the event.

Pictured here are the Westbrooks during their ride. Jason is the brother-in-law of David Thompson, who has a similar event coming soon. Thompson was severely injured in a motorcycle accident, which left him with brain damage. Since he’s improving, his brother-in-law took a moment away from his side to come honor Brent Hall’s memory.

Chicken wasn’t the only thing on the menu. Barbecue was too, and some people came to the event just to get a taste of them.

Justin Carter poses with his bike. He and his wife Crystal were key in making the event what it is.

Some on the many riders who came out to support the 2nd Brent Hall Scholarship Memorial Ride.

A showing worthy of a hometown hero was the sight in Newton Grove on Saturday as love and support poured in at Weeks Parks for the 2nd Brent Hall Scholarship Memorial Ride.

“As I was sitting there Saturday looking around at all of the motorcycle guys that came out to support Brent, there was a great vast array of people from different walks of life,” Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren said. “Some of them were retired law enforcement, some just hard working normal, everyday people that come out.”

“It literally brought tears to my eyes whenever they asked me to come up and speak on him,” he said. “Just to see the amount of people that all came together and took time out of their day to come support us, it was amazing. What an, absolutely, beautiful day it was as well, you couldn’t have asked for a better day to go ride a motorcycle.”

His words ring true as the support for the event was beyond amazing. There were approximately 60 motorcycles that rode in Hall’s honor and the proceeds, as of right now, totalled $4,100. That isn’t all of it either as Warren noted they were still waiting an one more undisclosed donation.

“They went around the circle first, then went up (U.S.) 13 to (Hwy) 421,” Warren said. “From there they rode to Clinton and then went to Harrell’s to take a break. They made their way back after that and everyone just had a great time.”

Warren touted the success of the event to the many volunteers that made it all happen. People like Justin and Crystal Carter who were the leads on the fundraiser. Along with the Blue Knights, a law enforcement Motorcycle Club, that handled the rides.

“A couple people I have to mention is Crystal Carter,” he said. “She is a magistrate and kind of started this, if you will. Her and her husband Justin are in a motorcycle club and they enjoy riding and doing these type of benefits. They took this event under their wings and more or less made it their’s. They headed the fundraising side of the event and did the cooking.”

“Then there’s the Blue Knights, they’re a law enforcement Motorcycle Club, and they had a great representation. They headed up, if you will, the ride part of the event.”

He also mentioned that Hall’s family showed up in droves alongside countless more volunteers and organizations that all shared the same deep love for the fallen officer.

“We had a lot of volunteers come and help us out and I usually just do what I’m told when at the event these past couple years,” Warren said with a laugh. “I just let them do their thing and enjoy the event with his family and the different people that come out and support Brent.”

“He had a whole lot of family there,” he continued. “His mom was there, his sister, his aunts and uncles, friends and his niece, who he treasured, were all there. It was just an abundance of people that loved him.”

“Even people from communications, who you reach when you dial 911, volunteered, they just they loved Brent,” Warren added. We all did and still do love everything about him, he was just a great young man.”

Warren was the one that brought Hall on at the Newton Grove Police Department. After sharing so many words about those around him that supported Hall he left himself out. As his former Police Chief Warren shared his personal thoughts on the event and what it meant to him.

“Number one, people had to pay to get into the ride and if that wasn’t enough they did what I learned is called a throw down,” he said. “I’ve kind of come to realize what these things are. When people came up to speak they challenged the other men and women to give a little bit more. So they put a hat or helmet down in the middle and when you got up there if you could put $1 in you put in $1 or $100 is you wanted.”

“It was wonderful to see how generous people were,” he added. “Even when they came up and you told them let me get you some change, they all said, no keep it. We appreciate all they did, we got people from outside the community that came just to get some food.”

“It’s just awesome to see all the people that came together to help honor him and let him know that he’s not forgotten.”

As for where all those proceeds are going, Warren said they’ll be used as scholarship money to help student at Sampson Community College.

”We help out young men and women getting scholarships for BLET (Basic Law Enforcement Training) and scholarships for their criminal justice program over at Sampson Community College,” he said. “We’re able to help them out thanks to those they came to support the event and we should be able to do several scholarships with what we raised Saturday.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.