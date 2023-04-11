Land transfers
Boyette, Cindy W., Boyette, Cindy W. Admr., Boyette, Cindy W., Gen P, Boyette, Kathryn Hill, Boyette, Lauren Nicole, Boyette, Leon Edmon III, Boyette, Leon Edmon Jr., Estate, Boyette Real Estate Limited Partnership, Creech, Karen, Gen P to Keister, Kristin, Keister, Thomas
Bladen, Raymond H. III, Bladen, Sheila D., Williams, Jennifer, Williams, Kevin Lee, Williams, Sheila S. fka to Sinacori, Joshua Robert, Sinacori, Megan Rigsby
WSP RCI LLC to Department of Transportation
Pressley, Laura B., Pressley, Ronald D. to Avilez, Priscilla G., Hernandez, Janette
Diaz, Ana R., Martinez, Agustin to Eastco Properties LLC
Simopoulos, Ernest W., Simopoulos, Renee, Simopoulos, Renee L. to Clifton Construction Company Inc.
Faircloth, Brittney Horne, Faircloth, John Clifton to Wenrich, Angela Christine, Wenrich, Bryon Seth
Best, Doris, Best, Doris Ann aka, Denekamp, Greg, Denekamp, Kathy T., Jennette, Kathy T, aka to Riverstone Construction and Home Improvement Company
Smith, Edna H. to Miller, Pamela Hope, Smith, Edna H.
Robinson, Kevin Earl, Robinson, Virginia to Miller, Pamela Hope, Smith, Edna H.
Ezzell, Jimmy W. II, Ezzell, Michelle N. to Ezzell, Jimmy W. II, Ezzell, Michelle N.
H&H Constructors of Fayetteville LLC to McNeill, Nyesha T., Whitted, Trevaris H.
Jackson, Kenneth Lester to Faircloth, Ethan Henry, Faircloth, Randi Lynn
Wang, Jing, Zhang, Zhengping to AMJZ Spendthrift Trust, Wang, Jing, Tr, Zhang, Zhengping, Tr
Eastco Properties LLC to Galvez, Dany Alexi Galvez
Carr Boy Farms Incorporated to Strickland Pack Farms LLC
Hales, Annette Peterson to Coats, Sherri Lynn, Coats, Tony Wayne
Palermo, Iris W. Perez, Perez, Iris W. Palermo, Rondon, Marvin to Hatchell, Christopher, Hatchell, Heather
Jackson, Dwanda T. to Jackson, Thomas Jerome
Stanley, Robert, Mbr., Westan Construction LLC to Sands, Jason Lyle, Sands, Kimberli Sue
Cashwell, Robert Fulton to Browning, Diana C., Cashwell, Carolyn L., Cashwell, Donna L., Cashwell, Robert Fulton, Hairr, Roberta C., Tyndall, Cassandra C.
CMH Homes Inc. to McNeill, Rozlyn Christina, McNeill, Troy Emmanuel
Sanchez, Laticia to Sanchez, Marcelino
Barker, Wilda B. to Barker, Alton Jr., Vuke, Darlene Gay
Jones, J. Keith, Jones, Leanne B., Owen, Deborah S., Owen, Millard T. III to Williams, Angela Francine, Williams, Antrone Anthony
Marriage licenses
Dwight Lamont McGee to Genia Larese Newkirk
Lauren Jeanene Dailey to Jaaziel Vazquez
Matthew Stephen Howard to Leah Christine Williams
Brittany Lynn Sutton to Walter James Williams
Autumn Danielle Byrd to Colby Ward Pope
Belinda Lynn Byrd to Jose Marti Ortiz Quinones
Stacy Kira Duke to Lisa Michelle Lambert
Paul Joseph Janne Jr. to Candace Juanita Sims