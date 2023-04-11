Land transfers

Boyette, Cindy W., Boyette, Cindy W. Admr., Boyette, Cindy W., Gen P, Boyette, Kathryn Hill, Boyette, Lauren Nicole, Boyette, Leon Edmon III, Boyette, Leon Edmon Jr., Estate, Boyette Real Estate Limited Partnership, Creech, Karen, Gen P to Keister, Kristin, Keister, Thomas

Bladen, Raymond H. III, Bladen, Sheila D., Williams, Jennifer, Williams, Kevin Lee, Williams, Sheila S. fka to Sinacori, Joshua Robert, Sinacori, Megan Rigsby

WSP RCI LLC to Department of Transportation

Pressley, Laura B., Pressley, Ronald D. to Avilez, Priscilla G., Hernandez, Janette

Diaz, Ana R., Martinez, Agustin to Eastco Properties LLC

Simopoulos, Ernest W., Simopoulos, Renee, Simopoulos, Renee L. to Clifton Construction Company Inc.

Faircloth, Brittney Horne, Faircloth, John Clifton to Wenrich, Angela Christine, Wenrich, Bryon Seth

Best, Doris, Best, Doris Ann aka, Denekamp, Greg, Denekamp, Kathy T., Jennette, Kathy T, aka to Riverstone Construction and Home Improvement Company

Smith, Edna H. to Miller, Pamela Hope, Smith, Edna H.

Robinson, Kevin Earl, Robinson, Virginia to Miller, Pamela Hope, Smith, Edna H.

Ezzell, Jimmy W. II, Ezzell, Michelle N. to Ezzell, Jimmy W. II, Ezzell, Michelle N.

H&H Constructors of Fayetteville LLC to McNeill, Nyesha T., Whitted, Trevaris H.

Jackson, Kenneth Lester to Faircloth, Ethan Henry, Faircloth, Randi Lynn

Wang, Jing, Zhang, Zhengping to AMJZ Spendthrift Trust, Wang, Jing, Tr, Zhang, Zhengping, Tr

Eastco Properties LLC to Galvez, Dany Alexi Galvez

Carr Boy Farms Incorporated to Strickland Pack Farms LLC

Hales, Annette Peterson to Coats, Sherri Lynn, Coats, Tony Wayne

Palermo, Iris W. Perez, Perez, Iris W. Palermo, Rondon, Marvin to Hatchell, Christopher, Hatchell, Heather

Jackson, Dwanda T. to Jackson, Thomas Jerome

Stanley, Robert, Mbr., Westan Construction LLC to Sands, Jason Lyle, Sands, Kimberli Sue

Cashwell, Robert Fulton to Browning, Diana C., Cashwell, Carolyn L., Cashwell, Donna L., Cashwell, Robert Fulton, Hairr, Roberta C., Tyndall, Cassandra C.

CMH Homes Inc. to McNeill, Rozlyn Christina, McNeill, Troy Emmanuel

Sanchez, Laticia to Sanchez, Marcelino

Barker, Wilda B. to Barker, Alton Jr., Vuke, Darlene Gay

Jones, J. Keith, Jones, Leanne B., Owen, Deborah S., Owen, Millard T. III to Williams, Angela Francine, Williams, Antrone Anthony

Marriage licenses

Dwight Lamont McGee to Genia Larese Newkirk

Lauren Jeanene Dailey to Jaaziel Vazquez

Matthew Stephen Howard to Leah Christine Williams

Brittany Lynn Sutton to Walter James Williams

Autumn Danielle Byrd to Colby Ward Pope

Belinda Lynn Byrd to Jose Marti Ortiz Quinones

Stacy Kira Duke to Lisa Michelle Lambert

Paul Joseph Janne Jr. to Candace Juanita Sims