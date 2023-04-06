(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 31 —Donte Trasean McLellan, 22, of 1822 Emmaus Church Road, Dudley, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of beer/wine in public, littering not more than 15 pounds and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 17.

• March 31 — Anita Elizabeth Sellers, 65, of 113 Melody Drive, Clinton, was charged with stalking. No bond listed; court date is April 27.

• March 31 — Ezequel Grimaldo-Nolasco, 38, of 3164 Governor Moore Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, open container and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 11.

• April 1 — Cornelius Junior Parker, 44, of 1374 Airport Road, Garland, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed gun, operate vehicle with no insurance, driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane control and canceled/revoked/suspended tag.. Bond set at $30,000; court date is April 14.

• April 1 — Samuel Carroll Gray, 46, of 5414 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. No bond listed; court date is May 8.

• April 1 — David Lee Fryar Jr., 64, of 215-D Springwood Apts., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 17.

• April 1 — Rodolfo Oliva Lopez, 45, of 974 Tyndall Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 3.

• April 1 — Alphonza Harding Jr., 40, of 240 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 3.

• April 1 — Mia Evelyn Paragin, 20, of Sir Clinton Apartments, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 17.

• April 2 — Ashland Dawn Raynor, 25, of 309 Ridgeway St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of check forgery, two counts of attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, two counts of possession of stolen property and identity theft. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 14.

• April 3 — Kenisha Tonya Bullard, 47, of 10759 S. College St., Clarkton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 27.

• April 3 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenon, 33, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with cyberstalking, threatening phone call and misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 27.

• April 3 — Arthur Lee Ruffin, 61, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 14.

• April 4 — Celena Leeann Dowless, 22, of 1402 Randolph Ave., Greensboro, was charged on out-of-county warrants with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, three counts of identity theft, financial card theft, communicating threats and cyberstalking. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 26.

• April 4 — Tabatha M. Self, 27, of 6054 River Road, Wade, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 14.

• April 4 — John Vaston Pope, 37, of 765 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 14.

• April 4 — Sean Derell Hargrove, 42, of Wolf Trail Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is April 20.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.