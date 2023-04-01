Petition, signed by 200, delivered to SCS Board

A petition signed by nearly 200 Sampson County Schools employees was delivered to the Board of Education this week, demanding “a living wage,” cost of living increases and an annual retention bonus. Workers chided “poverty wages” that have served as a hindrance in recruiting and retaining quality staff, and forced current staffers to spread themselves thin to make ends meet.

During Monday’s Board of Education meeting at Plain View Elementary School, more than 30 Sampson County Schools (SCS) workers delivered a petition signed by 196 SCS workers — teachers, teachers assistants, bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. Some spoke in favor of the petition’s demands for a living wage they can survive on, cost of living raises to counter inflation, and a yearly retention bonus for all SCS classified staff.

Specifically, the petition asked for a $2,700/month minimum wage, 3% cost of living raises each year for the next three years, and a $2,700 yearly retention bonus in December for all SCS classified staff. For that bonus, positions where individuals cover two separate workloads, such as bus drivers who are also TAs, are able to receive additional bonuses.

“Staff in Sampson County Schools, especially classified staff, make poverty wages, which is hampering the district’s ability to recruit and retain high quality, experienced educators. Many staff have to seek out additional sources of income just to make ends meet,” a statement from county staffers noted.

A statement was provided to The Sampson Independent by local employees, led by Mikasa Melvin, a 24-year veteran of Salemburg Elementary School, and others, as well as Bennett Heine, organizer for North Carolina Association of Educators.

“For many years, Sampson County Schools have failed to appropriately compensate classified staff for their work or show appreciation for their work,” the petition stated. “Many staff now cover tasks that used to be done by other district employees, because those positions remain unfilled. TAs teach and substitute for classes; bus drivers are expected to perform TA work for reduced pay; and custodians, maintenance workers, and cafeteria staff are expected to maintain equal or higher standards despite a reduced workforce. Public school students, families, and workers deserve better!”

The petition called for the Sampson County Board of Education to work with the county commissioners “to pass and fund a budget prioritizing student safety and learning by investing in the recruitment and retention of high quality classified staff.”

Israel Sanchez, a teacher assistant at Salemburg Elementary, announced the petition.

“As part of this budget process, 196 workers at 14 Sampson County schools — including 164 classified staff, which we believe to be a majority of the district’s school-based classified staff — signed this petition asking for respect and fair compensation.”

Valerie Underwood, a teaching assistant at Union Intermediate School, also spoke in favor of the petition’s demands.

“We as teacher assistants love doing this important job, but … some of my co-workers have a second job and others must borrow money from family members to make ends meet on the pay that we are receiving.” She concluded, “A raise will improve the lives of all classified staff and improve the experiences of students.”

Other speakers in favor of the petition, saying raises would help with the recruiting and retention of the high-quality staff.

Board takes action

After hearing the public comments, the board took up a motion to approve 11-17% yearly increases to the county’s classified supplement — totaling a raise of between $50 and $175 a year for SCS classified staff, depending on years of service, according to staffers.

During a call for discussion prior to voting on the motion, board member Kim Schmidlin acknowledged the speakers’ requests for appreciation and raises, and asked Cyndi Mesimer, SCS’s Chief Finance Officer, to explain what could be done about raising the classified supplement.

Mesimer explained the proposed supplement increases, how the salary schedule hasn’t been decompressed since the state raised starting pay to $15/hour, and overviewed the ongoing state-level budgeting process which might include raises for all state classified staff.

Schmidlin suggested they look at the issue again at July’s Board Finance Committee meeting, once the state has hopefully passed their budget. The local motion passed.

Melvin, who served as a spokesman during a winter walkout of school bus drivers, has continued to preach the importance of what he deemed an issue of “fairness and appreciation.” He and others previously went to the school board in December, but Melvin said then that he didn’t feel the board heard them.

Back in December, more than two dozen school bus drivers did not run their routes in Sampson County, an organized walkout in protest of a state supplement that was approved for teachers and certified staff but not extended — in any form — to others. That bonus meant $2,700 in the pocket of some, nothing in the pocket of others.

“We truly know that they need it,” Melvin said in December, “but it’s not fair when others don’t get something, not even a letter, no recognition, not even to say ‘we’re trying to find something for you.’ It’s a real kick in the face when other counties around us are getting something for all the employees and we go home with zero.”

After the employees shared their thoughts at that winter meeting, SCS attorney Ben Wright offered a few words.

“Thank you for your comments; I’m sure you have been heard,” Wright said then. “I think on behalf of the board, they would encourage you to contact your state legislators. They are the folks who funded these bonuses. I am confident that it is their desire and, had they had the opportunity to put some input into it, they would have included non-certified people as well as the certified people in those bonuses. Unfortunately, the local board did not get to make that decision.”

After that December meeting, Melvin spoke individually with several school board members. Many employees continued to gather off-site following the meeting with several representatives from the North Carolina Association of Educators.

“We didn’t get any satisfaction in that meeting,” Melvin stated outside after the December meeting. “Everybody seems to be pointing fingers instead of getting to what the root of it is. We understand that was state-mandated; we know that, we’re not asking for that money. But in the same breath, they could have pulled some funds and allocated. They’ve had since February (2021).”

This week was different, Melvin said, noting that a nighttime meeting allowed more employees to be in attendance, and board members offered a response this time around.

He said employees present on Monday saw the board’s vote as a first step in the long-term fight for the funding that SCS students, families, and staff deserve, including a living wage and cost of living raises that will allow classified staff to continue serving Sampson County’s children.

“We’re in limbo right now,” Melvin told The Independent, “but at least they listened to us.”

