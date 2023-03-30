About 36 pounds of marijuana was seized in a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 40 in Sampson County, yielding an arrest and felony drug trafficking charges against a New Jersey man, sheriff’s officials announced.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on I-40, near mile marker 355, for “a motor vehicle violation,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. “During the traffic stop, probable cause to search the vehicle was established and yielded approximately 36 pounds (of) marijuana.”

Khuyuh Duck Nguyen, from Port Reading, N.J., was taken into custody and charged with three counts of trafficking marijuana, maintaining vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set in the amount of $25,000 secured.