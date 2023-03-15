CLINTON — An all-too-familiar occurrence reared its ugly — and smelly — head on Tuesday night, as another agriculture spill meant animal byproducts strewn across a busy roadway.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Fire Department authorities responded to reports of an agriculture byproduct spill near the intersection of N.C. 24 Business and North Peavine Road. After arriving on scene, the fire crew discovered an apparent agriculture spill at the location consisting of animal byproducts., according to press release issued by the City of Clinton.

The crew on scene notified Sampson County Emergency Management, North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT), and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol about the spill. A DOT representative responded to the scene to assess the roadway, and had an environmental crew respond to clean up the spill. DOT personnel assisted with traffic control until the cleanup was completed.

This is the first report from Clinton authorities this year of an agriculture waste spill, however it comes on the heels of a 2022 that saw its fair share of messes cleaned up from Clinton thoroughfares.

Following a spill on N.C. 24 near Airport Road in December, Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis said it was the ninth in the city limits in 2022.

“These incidents continue to cause a public nuisance for our community and strain on resources,” Davis stated at the time. “We will continue to hold those accountable that litter our roadways.”

While on the scene of Tuesday’s spill, a second call came for a motor vehicle accident around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Roseboro Highway and Bonnetsville Road. The resources that were on the scene of the spill had to leave and respond to the motor vehicle accident, according to Clinton Fire officials.

There was no other information released on the spill. Previous spills have yielded investigations that have resulted in charges against the alleged offending truck drivers.

It has been particularly dubious for N.C. 24, which has served frequently as a canvas for such slimy spectacles. The December spill on N.C. 24 was the second spill that month, following one in the eastbound lane of N.C. 24 near the Clinton city limits on Dec. 6. Tuesday’s spill occurred a little further up the same road.

“These incidents continue to be an inconvenience to the motoring public and a drain on city resources that have to direct traffic for hours until the roadway is cleaned up,” Davis has stated. “The frequency of these incidents continues to cause a public nuisance for our community and those that travel our roadways. Enforcement action will continue to be taken against those that spill these hazardous materials on our roadways, our citizens deserve better.”

Amid a rash of the spills last summer, Davis noted that there had been more than 20 spills in the previous three years.

These types of spills are smelly and potentially dangerous, he stressed. Rain will make the animal proteins slick, which could cause accidents. They’re also very difficult to remove. A degreaser must be used as well as a vacuum truck to ensure none of the materials go down the storm drains.

If anyone has information about similar incidents, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

