Women recount leukemia battle

This warm welcome from the Wildcats was waiting for Brooke and Rachel when they arrived at their old stomping grounds.

Brooke Minnich and Rachel West shared this moment with members of HOSA Club after the assembly. They were invited by the club to share their remarkable story on their battle against leukemia.

The Wildcats of Hobbton High School were in for a very heartwarming and informative experience recently, a visit that taught them how they could potentially save a life.

On Friday morning members of the HHS HOSA (Future Health Professionals) club hosted an assembly for “Be The Match”, the national Marrow Donor Program. During the assembly students got hear the incredible story of two of their Alumni, Brooke Minnich (Class of 1998) and Rachel West (Class of 2017). A pair that shared an unbelievable journey in a joint battle against Leukemia as bone marrow donor and recipient.

Minnich was diagnosed with acute erythroid leukemia (AEL) in September of 2020 and began treatment immediately. During that time she spent many tireless days at UNC on her road to recover but because of the type of Leukemia she had the threat of relapse and cancer cells returning was high. The help keep her in remission she needed a bone marrow transplant.

That eventually led to her doctors searching “Be The Match” for a suitable donor. That person ended up began West who was not only from the U.S. like her but was in the same state, from the same county, town and even the same family as distant relatives.

Since then the two have formed an unbreakable bond and are stout advocates for “Be The Match”. It was that story along with information about how the “Be The Match” program works and the impact it can have of someone’s life that they’d share as guest speakers at the assembly.

“It feels amazing to have been able to share our story, I’m very honored,” Minnich said after the assembly. “It’s amazing, never would I have taught that I’d be speaking about my cancer journey at the high school I once went to. But, I feel like this is part of God’s plan in spreading the word, getting it out there and just showing his love.”

West shared those same sentiments as she spoke on “Be The Match” and what she hopes students got out of hearing their story.

“I feel very honored as well,” West said. “Like Brooke said, to be back here after six years, I never would have thought that it would be under these circumstances. I hope that it inspires students to know just how much they can make a difference by just doing a very, honestly, simple thing. When you think about it, it’s very similar to donating plasma. It’s just a little more in depth with the DNA and everything, but it’s just a bond that nobody else will ever understand unless you’re in it.”

“So again, I hope that students feel inspired and that even though a lot of them are not 18 yet, when they get to be 18, they can get on the registry.”

“Exactly, so I hope this is something they really want to do because you never know just who you’re helping,” Minnich added. “It may be someone overseas, it may be right here at home or maybe it could even be you distant kin.”

To get an overview of how the process works the “Be The Match” website broke it all down in detail, this is what it involves.

Joining the registry requires a sample of cells, usually collected by swabbing the inside of a cheek. They use this sample to compare specific protein markers, known as human leukocyte antigens (HLA) with HLA markers of patients who need a bone marrow transplant.

Doctors search the “Be The Match” Registry to find donors with HLA markers that match those of their patients. These searches happen on behalf of patients every day, so they encourage potential donors to stay committed.

When a registry member matches a patient, there are several steps before donating which are meant to ensure donation is safe for both the donor and the patient.

Once approved to donate, the patient’s doctor will request one of two donation methods: peripheral blood stem cells (PBSC) or bone marrow. The patient’s doctor chooses the donation method that’s best for the patient.

“Be The Match” focuses on recruiting people ages 18 to 35 due medical research showing that younger donors are best for patients and provide the greatest chance for transplant success.

West mentioned during her speech that the likelihood of ever being called to be a donor isn’t very high. Even more unlike is for a donor to be within the same family as 70% of test don’t match. Despite that, it was through this same process that Minnich and West lives became intertwined as donor and recipient, changing both forever.

Joining the “Be the Match” Registry can be done online or in person at a marrow donor registry drive. For more information on “Be The Match,” visit their webpage at www.bethematch.org

