Maxwell Road construction set to begin next week

CLEMENT – A section of Maxwell Road in Sampson County is scheduled to close temporarily while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe.

The road is set to close to traffic near Dunn Road at 8 a.m. March 6 and is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. March 17. During the closure, NCDOT will replace the pipe with a new, larger one, making the area more resilient to flooding.

During the closure, drivers should plan ahead as they will be detoured from Maxwell Road to Dunn, Baptist Chapel and Tew roads. Drivers are also encouraged to use caution when traveling near the closure and work zone.