ROSEBORO — Mr. Matthew Michael Cohen, 49, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Randy Burchette officiating. The burial will follow at Williams-McLemore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Mr. Cohen was a native of St. Louis County, Missouri, the son of Jerry and Linda Gilmer Cohen. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a diesel mechanic.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Martha Jane Cohen of the home; his parents, Jerry and Linda Cohen; his step-son, Timothy McLaughlin and wife, Yeli; his brother, Kelly Cohen and wife, Janelle; five grandchildren, Allison King and husband, David, Destiny McLaughlin, Timmy McLaughlin, II, Cody McLaughlin and Nicky McLaughlin; five great-grandchildren, Addison King, Diesal King, Riley King, Damon Bullard and Caleb Toodle; his niece, Karley Cohen and his nephew, Keagan Cohen.

Services entrusted Butler Funeral Home, 401 W Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382.