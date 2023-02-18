Did you give and receive Valentine candy, cards, and care for people you love on Valentine’s Day? Since God’s greatest commandment is to love Him first, did you show your love for the

Lord with time in prayer, reading His Word, or caring for someone in need? Romans; 5-8 But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

Jesus came into the world to Love, to die for sinners, to conquer death and live forever. His love was so great that “He set His face like a flint to steadfastly go to Jerusalem to die the death of a sinner.” (Isaiah 50:7)

Why would Jesus do that? Jesus died on the cross for us because ‘greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.”

Jesus gave us a Valentine of love that will never die if we choose to keep that love alive in our hearts. He walks with us and talks with us and tells us we are His own. Oh, what a friend we have in Jesus. Jesus, Jesus, Jesus sweetest Name we know knows our ever longings and keeps us singing as we go! Yes, Jesus loves us this we know and loving Him first is the surest, safest, sweetest way to go!

Hopefully, each of you were blessed and blessed others on the day of the year when Love Is In The Air and people show loved ones that they care. However, the greatest gift you can give every day, not just Valentine’s Day is genuine love shared with a hug, kiss, and commitment to love the Lord first and love one another for as long as you live.

We may never be called to die physically for someone else, but we are called to love others by dying to ourselves every day. Let us ponder on this powerful truth and search our hearts for any unforgiveness, selfishness, and unconfessed sin that lurks within. Sharing love humbly and helpfully as Jesus taught gives us joy on our journeys and happiness in our hearts.

A quote from an unknown source sheds light on how we should love and live each day. “Until you are free to die, you are not free to live.”

We should show constant love and gratitude to our Father God for being willing to give His only Son who was willing to die on the cross for our sins and sending the Holy Spirit to live within?

Our precious, personal, GPS guides and stirs our hearts to steer clear from sin and stay closely connected to Him!

Let’s finish us February, ‘the month of LOVE by putting others’ needs ahead of our own and sharing love wherever we roam!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.