A Newton Grove man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in the Salemburg area after getting out to check on his broken-down vehicle on N.C. 242, according to N.C. Highway Patrol authorities who are looking for a Chevrolet Impala as the suspect vehicle.

The fatal collision happened just after 7 p.m. near Oscar Tate Road, about 2.5 miles north of Salemburg.

Preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle driven by Keith Anthony Evans, 59, of Bud Johnson Road, Newton Grove, was originally traveling north on N.C. 242 “where it became disabled for an unknown reason and stopped mostly in the northbound lane,” according to reports from Trooper A.T. Cox, relayed by Sgt. D. Kevin Pearson.

Evans reportedly turned on the emergency flashers and exited the vehicle.

“An unknown vehicle traveling north on N.C. 242 was passing the disabled vehicle when it struck Mr. Evans, who was in the roadway,” reports state. “This vehicle fled the scene of the collision after impact.”

Highway Patrol officials said the suspect vehicle parts collected from the scene suggest that the hit-and-run vehicle is a Chevrolet Impala between 2006-2012, with damage to the front.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the State Highway Patrol office in Clinton. The phone number during normal business hours is 910-592-3141 and after hours is 1-800-334-7411.

Second death this week

The deadly collision was the second on Sampson roadways this week, following the death of a Roseboro teenager, who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision on Minnie Hall Road. Two others were transported to the hospital for their injuries in that collision

The collision happened at 8:28 a.m. on Minnie Hall Road, between Corinth Church Road and Herbie Road., about 2.4 miles northwest of Salemburg. The wreck claimed the life of Benjamin Jack Tanner, 16, of Lowery Lane, Roseboro, who was airlifted by UNC Air Care and subsequently pronounced dead at the Cape Fear Valley Hospital shortly after 10 a.m.

According to reports from Trooper M.E. Millen, a 2013 Ford pickup being driven by Marc Phillip Preston Pariseau of Lowery Lane, Roseboro — with Tanner as a front seat passenger — was traveling east on Minnie Hall Road, when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevy Tahoe being driven the opposite direction by James Dylan House of Bonnettsville Road, Salemburg.

The vehicles collided head-on, with the pickup coming to rest in the roadway, facing south, blocking both lanes. The Tahoe came to rest in the ditch, also facing south, reports state.

The drivers of both vehicles, Pariseau and House, were transported to Cape Fear Valley, where they were being treated for their injuries, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County.