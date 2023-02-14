The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a shooting last year that reportedly resulted in serious injuries to a mother and her small child. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15, 2022, just outside of Clinton.

According to sheriff’s authorities, the victim reported to officers that an unknown individual operating a white Dodge Charger fired shots into their vehicle “somewhere on N.C. 24 West,” just outside of Clinton, striking her and her child.

”Both the driver and child were transported where they were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” authorities stated in a press release Tuesday. A search of Independent records show no report released by local law enforcement authorities at the time of the incident, however sheriff’s officials said Tuesday they have been “actively working the case.”

”Investigators have been actively working the case and following leads, but would like to refresh the case publicly to see if anyone may recall additional information that would be helpful,” the press release reads.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Investigator Jackson at 910-592-4141.