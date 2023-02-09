A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting.

Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 720 Sampson Homes.

Clinton officers, along with Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they discovered a male lying behind the residence, unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound, according to reports.

The victim was identified as Fulton Junior Oates, 31, of Clinton, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detective were called to the scene and are continuing to follow up on leads in this case,” a Clinton Police Department press release stated. “Early stages of the investigation indicates the suspect(s) and Fulton Oates were conversating behind the residence of 720 Sampson Homes when an altercation occurred, and shots were fired.

“Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence,” police officials stated.

Detectives are actively investigating leads, police stated.

“‘We do know that there were several witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting,” the release stated. “We urge anyone that saw the incident to call the Clinton Police Department or use our tipline.”

If anyone has information, they can contact the department at 910-592-3105 or provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with “tipcpd.”