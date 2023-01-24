Next step made in energy efficiency mission

Another huge milestone toward a more energy efficient school system for Clinton City Schools is finally up and running. It was made possible following the recently completed installation of the system’s solar photovoltaic system.

The solar photovoltaic system, solar PV system for short, was installed at Sunset Avenue Elementary School. This was a part of their larger Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contract for CCS that’s been actively going since last summer. The PV system was energized this past Friday, Jan. 20, at approximately 1:15 p.m. by Executive Director of Technology and Auxiliary Services for CCS John Lowe. The system, he noted, began producing power shortly after start-up.

“It is exciting to see this component along with other components of the Energy Performance Savings Contract come together and come online,” Lowe said. “It’s been a long endeavor that required, agreements from the county commissioners and approval from the LGC (Local Government Commission). So it’s good to finally see a lot of these components coming to fruition as we continue to work in the construction period of the project.”

Solar PV systems are power systems that convert sunlight into electricity by utilizing the photovoltaic effect, a process in which semiconducting materials generate voltage and current when exposed to light.

“From my general knowledge of this, what I can say is that on an optimum day — optimum meaning the sunlight and sun being in the right position in the sky throughout the day — is that it could produce up to 100 kW,” Lowe stated.

According to quora.com, using a 100 kW generator could probably power 25 to 50 homes at one time depending of their combined energy use.

“At times when there’s holiday breaks, and there’s no occupants in the school or on weekends, there are times when it will supply more than the current energy demand for the facilities on that particular meter,” Lowe explained. “Since there are times that the system’s output would exceed the demand for the items on a meter, that means we would get some energy credits from Duke Energy.”

Energy credits present energy generated by renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power. They can be used to purchase RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates/Credits), which help to reduce the cost of using alternative energy resources.

“It’s exciting to have been able to accomplish something that Superintendent Wesley Johnson asked me to do when he appointed me to oversee facilities and maintenance,” Lowe said. “He asked me for two things: to explore LED lighting and solar options for schools.

“The guaranteed energy savings project has allowed us to do some of both; obviously, we did LED lighting in in entirety across all of our facilities,” he continued. “But, the option to put solar panels on the fairly new roof at Sunset, which is why it became an appealing option because the roof was fairly new, to see that in one of our schools is very exciting for us.

“We’re glad to see it came online without issue and started producing energy shortly thereafter.“

