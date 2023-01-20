Detectives with the Clinton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit recently concluded a four-month drug operation that netted 44 drug charges on 11 individuals. They announced those arrests on Friday.

Arrests included:

• Worlie Spearman, 31, of Clinton, was charged with 3 counts of trafficking opiates. Bond set at $50,000.

• Alonza Vann, 34, of Clinton, was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI; Bond set at $10,000

• Nehemiah Armwood, 27, of Mount Olive, was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule I, 2 counts of selling a Schedule I, 2 counts of delivering a Schedule I and trafficking MDMA (ecstasy). Bond set at $50,000.

• Jaheim Faison, 21, of Clinton, was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI, 2 counts of selling a Schedule VI and 2 counts of delivering Schedule VI. Bond set at $30,000.

• Kweli Harrington, 21, of Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, selling Schedule II and delivering Schedule II. Bond set at $10,000.

• Dexter Carr, 31, of Clinton, was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI, 2 counts of selling s Schedule VI and 2 counts of delivering a Schedule VI. Bond set at $5,000.

• Emmanuel Wallace, 27, of Kinston, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI, selling a Schedule VI, possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule I, selling a Schedule I and delivering a Schedule I. Bond set at $10,000.

• Amari Smith, 21, of Rose Hill, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI, selling a Schedule VI and delivering a Schedule VI. Currently awaiting extradition from Camden, Georgia.

There are three subjects left unserved with a total of 14 charges, police officials said.

“I want to thank our community for the continuous information which assisted us in locating these drug-related issues; we hear your concerns and are following up on the information that we receive,” Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis stated. “I also want to thank the detectives involved in these cases that have been proactive in ridding our community of narcotics. These cases are timely and complex, which requires dedication.”

If anyone has information about drug activity, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They can also provide anonymous information through a tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’