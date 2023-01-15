A Clinton teenager was killed in a high-speed, single-car wreck Saturday when his Jeep ran off Beulah Road, striking a driveway, rolling over and ultimately catching fire, according to N.C. Highway Patrol officials in Sampson.

The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, claiming the life of Aaron Steve Inestroza, 16, of Boney Mill Road, Clinton.

According to reports from Highway Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson, Trooper M.E. Millen responded to a single-vehicle, single-occupant, fatal collision on Beulah Road, approximately 4 miles south of Clinton. Millen’s investigation revealed that a 2010 Jeep Wrangler 4-door was traveling south on Beulah Road “at a high rate of speed” when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a driveway, according to reports.

“After impact, the vehicle rolled end over end, before coming to rest next to a power pole and catching fire,” reports stated. “The vehicle completely burned.”