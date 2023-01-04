Sampson saw tragedies, triumphs, tributes and transformative events

Dick Jones, YMCA of Southern NC President and CEO, speaks during the officials opening last month as YMCA Executive Director Jared Barrier and Chief Operating Officer Meghan Merritt look on.

YMCA leaders stand outside what was formerly the Center for Health and Wellness, which reopened as the YMCA in June 2022.

Pictured, from left, are: Nancy Carr, district governor for Rotary District 7730; Dr. Ken Benton of the Rotary Club of Clinton-Sampson; Dempsey Craig of the Rotary Club of Clinton; Clinton Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton; and Clinton Mayor Lew Starling.

A 16-foot standing pedestrian clock, a bicentennial gift to the City of Clinton from two local Rotary clubs, was unveiled in October 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Dempsey Craig of the Rotary Club of Clinton; Nancy Carr, district governor for Rotary District 7730; Dr. Ken Benton of the Rotary Club of Clinton-Sampson; Clinton Mayor Lew Starling; and Clinton Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton.

In the shadow of the new Officer Donald Ray Tucker Bridge, North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division 3 Engineer Chad Kimes speaks to a large crowd in attendance at the Nov. 14 dedication ceremony. The bridge opened at the end of 2022.

The year 2022 in Sampson County saw tragedy and triumph, turmoil and tributes. As we say hello to 2023, we wanted to bid farewell to 2022 by taking one last look back at some highlights from the year that was. While this is by no means a comprehensive list of every important event that happened — all the projects, the victories, the losses and the stories that rocked this county — it is a snapshot of those that shaped another year in Sampson.

Tucker tribute

On the anniversary of his untimely death more than three decades ago, fallen Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker was honored as the new Faircloth Freeway bridge was officially dedicated in his name — a fitting tribute for a man who made the most of his 23 years on earth, family and friends said.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Sampson County and the City of Clinton, along with Tucker’s family and friends gathered Nov. 14 to dedicate the bridge, which was recently rebuilt over N.C. 24 in Clinton. The new bridge opened up in December after a replacement project that spanned more than two years.

A massive crowd gathered in front of Ribeyes of Clinton, a stone’s throw from the bridge, to pay tribute to Tucker. The late officer was killed on Nov. 14, 1991, during an undercover narcotics operation while on loan in Carteret County. Now his memory will live on, not only through his family and those he knew, but through the bridge naming.

It was a family affair at the ceremony, with Tucker’s brother Reginald Tucker and Reginald’s son Jackson leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. Eric Tucker sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“There are some who bring a light so great into the world, that even after they are gone, the light remains,” said Reginald Tucker. “He gave his life trying to save others. He left at great grief to his family, to his friends and to those who knew him. When he wasn’t showing his family and friends his love, he was out there fighting the war on drugs. He will be remembered and will always be part of this family, our family, your family.”

In 1990, Tucker joined the Clinton Police Department as a uniformed officer and assisted the Interagency Drug Enforcement unit. While with the department, he volunteered his time speaking with young people, warning them about drugs. Later, in 1991, he volunteered with Carteret County as an undercover officer for two months.

On Nov. 14, 1991, Tucker, “on loan” to Carteret County from the Clinton Police Department, was killed when he was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was making his last purchase as part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered.

A Midway High School graduate, Tucker was a one-year veteran of the Clinton Police Department and just two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday when he was killed. As a tribute, his officer number 332 was retired.

Family friend Terry Lee spoke at Monday’s ceremony, thanking former U.S. Rep. Bob Etheridge, Clinton City Council members and the mayor amongst others. The family, including Donald Ray Tucker’s parents Billy and Glenda Tucker, had sought to have their son recognized in a tangible way for the past 20 years. A couple years ago, that endeavor was renewed with an earnest effort behind Lee and others.

The state officially approved the naming in October 2021.

Prestage passes

A trailblazer of industry, an agriculture magnate, a business tycoon — Bill Prestage was all three, a man who helped shape livestock production as we know it today, laying the foundation upon which farming is now built. Many said they will remember not just the icon, but the man who cherished his family, dearly valued his employees and had a passion to see others learn and thrive in an industry he loved so much.

Prestage passed away Oct. 10, the news of his death rocking the Sampson County community and an industry that bears his indelible mark over a lifetime of family farming.

The North Carolina Pork Council was one of the many organization that acknowledged Prestage’s passing, and the massive contributions he made to the industry during his lifetime.

“Mr. Prestage was true leader in the pork industry – not just here in North Carolina, but around the country. He was actively involved in the industry until the time of his death and the loss of his wisdom and leadership will be felt deeply. We will be forever grateful for Mr. Prestage’s contributions to North Carolina’s pork industry.”

Prestage was inducted into the North Carolina Poultry Federation Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the North Carolina Pork Council Hall of Fame in 2005. He also chaired the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Board, served on the Vet Med Foundation Board and served as president of the National Turkey Federation.

Bill and Marsha Prestage founded Prestage Farms in 1983. They bought the Swift turkey operation and feed mill in Harrells, starting with 22 employees and 18 growers. Some four decades on, the operation has grown into a behemoth — its influence spanning even further than its physical scope.

Over the years, the Prestage name became synonymous in North Carolina with pork and turkey production. That name recognition extended beyond this state.

Prestage Farms produced about eight million pounds of turkey and 600,000 pounds of pork in its first year of operations. Now, Prestage Farms and Prestage Foods family produces 1.4 billion pounds of meat per year, with five divisions across seven states and three processing plants collectively employing more than 2,300 people and contracting with over 450 farm families. There are about 300 farm families in North Carolina alone.

“While Mr. Prestage’s accomplishments were significant and his contributions to agribusiness far reaching, it was his drive, passion, and great love for his family and employees that inspired us every day,” a company statement read following Prestage’s passing. “He will be deeply missed, but we will continue his good work in honor of him.”

Clinton-based Prestage Farms is still owned and operated by the Prestage family, which includes Bill and Marsha’s sons, Scott, John and Ron. Bill Prestage was always the first to attest that his family was an extended one, one that included his employees.

They are essential and their dedication, knowledge and attention to detail is at the heart of daily operations and success, Prestage would often say.

“Be fair to your employees, your growers, your colleagues, and your neighbors,” Prestage once said. “Don’t just follow the rules, exceed the rules. Do business with good people, make sure every business deal is beneficial for all parties involved, and above all, be competitive in everything you do.”

Prestage blazed a trail and became a sizable force in agriculture, but never lost sight of his roots, those who were most important in his life and the many who were at his side along the way.

”Understanding perfectly the sentiments expressed by many about what the ag and pork industry has lost with the passing of Bill Prestage, I see it different,” said Dixon. “Bill Prestage is a man of vision and when the accurate history of agriculture livestock production is written, no person will be mentioned more than him. Therefore, that which men of vision give us should never be lost; if we are smart.”

Prestage actually began his agriculture career in 1960 with Central Soya as a salesman of animal feed products. A relationship with one of his customers, Otis Carroll, developed into a business opportunity, and in 1967 the two became business partners in what would become known as Carroll’s Foods, located in Warsaw.

After the passing of Carroll, Prestage sold his interest in Carroll’s Foods to the Carroll family and formed his own company, Prestage Farms, with his wife Marsha and their sons. The rest is history.

Ivanhoe’s transformative grant

Ivanhoe received a transformative $13 million grant in 2022 that will see it improved for decades to come.

Governor Roy Cooper in September visited the diminutive but driven Sampson County town of Ivanhoe, where a rather large water infrastructure grant award was received that residents hope will see the town transformed for decades to come.

Cooper, along with Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, came to the Judy Memorial Family Center in Ivanhoe, in the wake of a $13 million grant award that will bring the development of a new water system to provide potable water service to the area.

“All North Carolinians deserve safe and clean drinking water,” Cooper stated. “This investment will help families and business owners in Ivanhoe have confidence that this community will continue to grow and thrive.”

Cooper and Biser participated in a briefing with participants to discuss the clean water infrastructure investment and significance to Ivanhoe, which local officials said was decades in the making.

“DEQ created a funding opportunity, but it was the residents of Ivanhoe who saw how this grant could change their lives and organized to petition the county to apply,” said Biser. “This is a terrific example of the community and the county working together to achieve transformative change.”

Currently, Ivanhoe does not have a water distribution system. This investment will provide Sampson County with $13,283,000 to design and construct a new public water supply system in the Ivanhoe area. The water supply system will create 40 miles of new water lines, connect over 350 homes and includes the connection fees for each home.

Board of Commissioners Chairperson Sue Lee, County Manager Ed Causey, Commissioner Lethia Lee and Ivanhoe residents, including Russell Devane and Ed Gillim, were each on hand to give comments as were many others to take in the occasion.

“Sampson County has worked for years to develop our water system, despite having been told that it simply couldn’t be done,” Sue Lee stated. “That’s the hallmark of our great county — making the seemingly impossible, possible. We owe a debt of gratitude to those commissioners who years ago had the courage to pursue a countywide water system, to those throughout the years who have endeavored to develop it, and certainly the State of North Carolina for their generous funding that enables us to now expand it to serve the citizens of Ivanhoe.”

A funding application was submitted to the state in the spring to request funding for the project. On Aug. 24, the Letter of Intent to Fund was sent to the county, stating that $13,283,000 of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act was awarded to Sampson County. The ARPA funding will be 100% grant on all eligible project costs.

The project will require the development of a water supply and water distribution system. Water main extensions proposed as part of the initial project will be identified to stay within the project budget, with engineers anticipating that future projects will be required to build out the system and offer water service to other residents who desire a connection.

“One of the reasons I wanted to serve as a county commissioner is to do my part to address the great needs of small communities such as Ivanhoe,” said Commissioner Lethia Lee. “We are so grateful for the generosity of the State, we are grateful for the work of our County staff and our engineers to design this system, but most importantly, we are grateful for the strength, resilience and determination of the Ivanhoe residents who never gave up hope that we could make it happen.”

The need and desire for public water was one that has echoed throughout the years, however an earnest effort mobilized in recent years and months that saw public outreach peak and a bevy of Ivanhoe residents voicing their concerns at county board meetings.

It was expected that an engineering report would be submitted by December 2022 and approved by May 1, 2023. A bid and design package will then be submitted by Nov. 1, 2023 and approved by March 1, 2024. The project can then be advertised, with bids received, bid information submitted and the authority to award granted by July 1, 2024. Construction contracts can be executed by Aug.1, 2024.

Emmanuel shot

The news of a Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy shot in the early-morning hours of July 23 rocked Sampson County, the shooting bringing statewide and national attention as the community rallied around Caitlin Emanuel.

One man was subsequently arrested.

Around 2:02 a.m. July 23, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle theft from a Hayne Stretch Road residence, outside of Roseboro.

A responding deputy, Emanuel located the vehicle and suspect on Hayne Stretch Road, down from Butler Island Road. Shortly after making contact with the suspects, Emanuel called for assistance. A second deputy responding to the scene discovered Emanuel had been shot. Emanuel was shot in the leg multiple times while reportedly attempting to apprehend the suspect.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said the suspect put Emanuel in a stronghold when she approached him after spotting the stolen vehicle. The wounded deputy was placed in a patrol vehicle and transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where she was airlifted to a regional trauma center. There, she underwent numerous hours of surgery. She was released in early August.

At the time of the shooting, Emanuel had been with the Sheriff’s Office for a little over two years, assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.

Authorities said a perimeter was established in the area and additional resources were called in to attempt to locate the suspects. Resources from the NC State Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Sampson County Emergency Services responded and assisted in the manhunt.

Around 4:45 a.m., a suspect was taken into custody on Sir Lane, outside of Roseboro. The suspect was identified as Michael A. Walthall Jr., 46, of Pennsylvania.

Deputies maintained a search perimeter, attempting to locate a possible second person involved in the incident. A description was initially given for a second suspect, but the possibility of a second suspect was subsequently ruled out. Investigators still remained on the scene for a time.

Walthall was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and one count each of larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by felon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

His bond was initially set at $155,000, but was then increased to $1 million.

The community came together in a big way in the weeks to follow to honor Emanuel.

To show appreciation to Emanuel and to help raise money for her and family while she’s recovering, an event was held at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. Members of Helping Hands of Sampson County, The Grateful Shed and volunteers throughout the community teamed up to host the “Benefit for Caitlin” event.

“I really have no other words besides it’s amazing,” said Emanuel at the event. “I appreciate all the support and all the prayers that have been coming my way. Sampson County has really stepped up and it’s just amazing.”

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton was also in attendance and shared encouraging words on the swell of community support.

“One thing that I most appreciate, being the sheriff, is how involved the community is with us on everything,” he said. “They have been so good, and not just today, but all throughout the last number of years. They rally behind us. And, of course, what we deal with is the community’s problems and they share that.”

County compensation

County employee pay was a key topic of discussion in 2022, as it has been in many other years, but 2022 saw the county sheriff facing off with elected leaders and county administrative staff over what he labeled as low compensation issues.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton pointed to low deputy salaries as contributing to a decline in his personnel and the amount of officers on patrol, which he said was resulting in longer response times. He was vociferous on the issue, updating the increasing response times in Sampson and continuing to rally residents to call commissioners and voice their own concerns.

In the summer, the sheriff said that as few as two to four deputies are patrolling the county when there should be at least eight.

“We should not be reducing the level of service … but this ongoing problem of inadequate pay for our officers is having a negative ripple effect,” Thornton stated then. “Failure to adequately fund the Sheriff’s Office has far reaching effects in Sampson County. As deputies leave for jobs in nearby counties that pay higher salaries for the same positions, we have fewer deputies patrolling our communities than necessary.”

The string of posts from Thornton began in August, when he rebuked what he called less than competitive wages for deputies, noting more than a dozen current vacancies in his department and imploring the public for support. A petition was started calling on county commissioners to “fully fund” the Sheriff’s Office, an online effort that has received thousands of signatures.

A procession of close to 20 individuals spoke at the tail end of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting in October, voicing their displeasure on what they said was low pay for deputies and a lack of support for the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, echoing the rallying cry ignited on social media in August and building steam ever since.

Reed Mattocks of Pineview Road, Clinton, was one of several who invoked the name of a Sampson deputy, who was shot in the line of duty during a scuffle while on investigating a motor vehicle theft call in the Roseboro area in July 2022.

“I want Caitlin Emanuel’s incident to be a wake-up call to everyone,” said Mattocks. “What happened to her that night — a gunshot that should have been fatal — is a divine intervention that there was a deputy close enough to her to render medical aid, save her life and get her definitive care. You’ve got these men and women spread out. They don’t have backup. They get shot, it’s over. And whose feet does that land at? The people that fund them. Jimmy Thornton should not have to beg to protect his deputies. We’re not safe and our deputies are not safe. Yes, he does get $14 million. But if he needs more, you find it. It’s that simple.”

In October, Sampson Board of Commissioners Chairperson Sue Lee requested administrative staff to address compensation issues in a way that improves the county’s ability to recruit employees, maintains equity in the pay class system and remains mindful of budget impacts. Her direction was on the heels a three-hour meeting in September, at which county staff addressed the state of the county’s finances, budgetary impacts, staffing struggles and compensation.

In November, county leaders approved moving forward immediately with a comprehensive market study at a cost of $50,000 to evaluate employee salaries, and begin to engage in discussions that will “redefine government” as Sampson leaders figure out how to alleviate staffing and compensation issues.

Sampson County leaders in December approved implementing 2.5% pay raises for all full-time and part-time county staff, effective Jan. 1, 2023, as well as offering hiring bonus for several “hard-to-fill” positions in an effort to recruit candidates to vacancies. The measures were unanimously approved by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. The market study process is underway with the expectation that it will be available by early summer, County Manager Ed Causey stated.

Causey detailed two large proposals, which he called “first steps.” Those steps, subsequently approved by the board, were:

• Beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and continuing through June 30, 2023, provide a $2,004 hiring bonus — to be paid over 12 months — for identified hard-to-fill positions. Those include: social worker for Protective Services (child and adult); nurse; physician extender; EMT/paramedic; Detention officer I, II and III; Deputy I, II and III; telecommunicator; and senior planner

The estimated cost based on current vacancies is $90,180, Causey stated.

• Implement a 2.5% pay raises for all full-time and part-time staff effective Jan. 1, 2023 and reflected in the Feb. 15, 2023 payroll. Projected costs includes $375,000 (includes fringe benefits); $12,500 for part-time employees; and $15,000 for budgeted overtime.

“We want to emphasize that these are the first steps in dealing with employee compensation, and we expect to be making additional recommendations as the market study and budget are completed.”

That will include exploring the utilization of non-traditional work schedules, as well as other incentives used by other local governments and private industry, while monitoring and evaluating them for effectiveness and inclusion in future budgets. The goal is to recruit and retain quality staff, county officials said.

“As we have discussed, employment challenges are not limited to one department, they are not limited to one local government, and they are not limited to public versus private industry,” a county memo in November from Causey read. “The issues – that we are competing for a diminishing workforce of willing, able, and qualified workers, that we are experiencing a tsunami of retirement by trained, knowledgeable personnel, and that we are shifting to a generation of employees whose expectation of work environment is vastly different than how we currently operate — are pervasive.”

Murder case resolved

If not for a witness coming forward nearly a year after a Newton Grove man went missing, a murder for which a Sampson County man has now been put behind bars for more than two decades may likely have gone unsolved, District Attorney Ernie Lee said.

The district attorney released new details on the case in October and said he hoped the sentencing would offer closure to a grieving family.

On Oct. 6, Anthony Neil Corbett, 22, formerly of Corbett Road, Newton Grove, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Sampson County Superior Court in the murder of William Jimmy Graham, 61, of Goldsboro Highway, Newton Grove.

Judge John E. Nobles, Jr., of Morehead City, sentenced Corbett to a minimum of 23 years (276 months) and a maximum of 28 years, 8 months (344 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, to begin at the expiration of the sentence he is presently serving in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, for an unrelated conviction of accessory after the fact to kidnapping, a Clinton case. Corbett received seven years in that case.

Corbett was also ordered to make restitution of $3,500 for Graham’s funeral expenses.

Graham’s family filed a missing persons report on Dec. 15, 2019, concerned about his welfare. The family told sheriff’s authorities that Graham was last seen three days earlier at his Goldsboro Highway residence and his Gray 1991 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was missing.

According to prosecutors, based on an analysis of phone records, Anthony Corbett and his sister Hailey were the last two people to speak with the victim by phone. Graham’s residence was ransacked, but there was no sign of anyone being injured inside the home. Graham’s dog, a pitbull, was missing and he did not go anywhere without his dog, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 16, 2020, a witness came forward, was interviewed, and said that several days after Dec. 8, 2019, Corbett came to their house driving the victim’s truck. According to the witness, the defendant told them that he shot the victim in the chest with a camouflage 12-gauge shotgun and that the truck was in a field off Corbett Road.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the victim’s truck that afternoon where the witness said it was. They also found human remains on the edge of the woods. On Nov.19, 2020, a search warrant was obtained for the Corbett property and the deputies recovered a spent buckshot shell.

Another search warrant was executed on the defendant’s grandmother’s residence and officers recovered a camouflage 12-gauge shotgun.

Hailey Corbett was interviewed on Feb. 4, 2021 and told officers that she called Graham to buy marijuana, and he called her a name; she told her brother, who called Graham over to their house. She said she heard a gunshot, but did not see it; but “said she knew her brother shot Graham,” the District Attorney’s statement read.

”She said it happened near the pond across from her house, which is where the spent buckshot shell was located,” the D.A. statement continued. “DNA from the human remains were compared to the Graham’s biological brother and sister and confirmed to be his remains.”

Pamela Sanders, one of Graham’s sisters, spoke on behalf of her family during the sentencing portion of the proceeding and explained to the court how the defendant’s actions had devastated them and how they would never be the same.

When the family reported Graham’s disappearance, sheriff’s investigators immediately began interviewing known associates regarding Graham’s possible whereabouts and followed up on tips received from the community.

Information was first disseminated from sheriff’s officials to media outlets and the general public on Jan. 9, 2020. A missing poster, which pictured Graham along with a stock picture of the style of vehicle he was driving at the time, was released with a message urging anyone with information to come with it.

However, information rapidly dissolved, making the case more challenging.

In April 2020, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Graham’s disappearance four months earlier. State authorities said they believed Graham’s disappearance to be the result of foul play.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said, had it not been for the witness’ tip, the murder likely not have been solved.

“This case was unsolved for almost a year and, without that witness coming forward, would have likely remained unsolved,” Lee said in a prepared statement. “Because that person did the right thing, and because of the work of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of the State Medical Examiner, justice was able to be served.”

Lee said he appreciated the work of Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating what he called a “very challenging case.”

“This was a senseless act and I hope this guilty plea and substantial sentence will bring Graham’s family some measure of peace and closure,” Lee stated.

Clock unveiled for bicentennial

The annual Square Fair in October was a fitting 200th birthday celebration for the City of Clinton, whose yearlong bicentennial observance culminated with the annual fall festival. There, a sizable gift was unveiled that will stand in the downtown for years to come.

The City of Clinton’s bicentennial was memorialized by the dedication of a 16-foot clock at the corner of Main and Lisbon streets, a gift from the local Rotary clubs, including the Clinton Rotary Club, chartered in 1923, and the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, chartered in 1986. It is a standing pedestrian clock with a turn-of-the-century look, the dedication of which kicked off a day of activities, live entertainment and plenty of food, vendors and exhibitors stationed in and around the downtown.

“We hope that it stands as an enduring symbol of the peace, goodwill and friendship that embodies Rotary and the City of Clinton,” said Nancy Carr, district governor for the 50 clubs across 15 counties that comprise Rotary District 7730.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said it was more than just a clock. It was a symbol of endurance, of perseverance, and the time that still lies ahead for Clinton and Sampson County.

“On behalf of the City of Clinton, I want to say thank you for this great monument,” said Starling. “It means more than just a monument in downtown Clinton. It means that we’ve all come together, which we have here today, after 200 years. This means more than just this (monument) to us. This is, in my mind, a rebirth and a statement that this is just the beginning for this town.”

Carr said Clinton is fortunate to have two “exemplary Rotary clubs.”

“Our motto is ‘Service Above Self’ and we pride ourselves on ‘doing good in the world’ and our community while building a strong network of fellowship,” said Carr, who noted that the local Rotary clubs work to impact lives of others through elementary school literacy programs, dictionaries for third graders, leadership programs for junior high school students, programs to fight food insecurity and more.

“With this spirit of community and service, we are privileged to be part of our city’s bicentennial commemoration,” Carr remarked. “This is truly a collaborative effort which demonstrates our community’s pride in our city and its rich history.”

Dr. Ken Benton of the Rotary Club of Clinton-Sampson and Dempsey Craig of the Rotary Club of Clinton joined Carr, each offering comments on Rotary’s mission and how special it was to see the clock erected in Sampson’s seat.

YMCA opens, fills ‘wellness’ void

The YMCA in Sampson County opened up in June, and YMCA representatives said they were overwhelmed at the community outpouring.

“We have just been shocked at the attendance we’ve had and the amount of members we’ve had sign up,” said YMCA Executive Director Jared Barrier in July. “It’s been encouraging. The level of support we’ve had amongst the community has been amazing as well. And we’re really looking forward to the future.”

The YMCA in Sampson celebrated its grand opening on June 9 with hordes of people and the full YMCA staff in attendance. Barrier described the busy nature of the facility since it opened it doors and the goals YMCA officials have for reaching the youth and the rest of the community.

Needed renovations and staffing pushed the opening from January 2022 back to June 2022. That only upped the anticipation — and ultimately payoff — of the YMCA’s arrival, which was much-anticipated following the closure of the facility’s previous tenant, the Center for Health and Wellness.

“We heard a lot from the community members here in town and around the county,” said Barrier. “Everyone was very excited about the facility when they heard it was coming, so it’s great to be able to see them coming in and getting to experience the facility.”

When the YMCA opened last month, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling called it an “historic event” for Clinton.

At June’s opening, YMCA leaders said they were thrilled at seeing the facility finally open to the public.

“We’re thrilled to be serving the greater Sampson County community and couldn’t be more excited for this day to finally be here,” YMCA Director of Financial Development & Marketing Sarah Gibbs, said.

The YMCA is located at 417 E. Johnson St., Clinton. It is offering members an array of cardio and strength equipment along with an indoor pool, whirlpool, group exercise studio, child watch area, gymnasium, racquetball court, indoor track, teaching kitchen and other amenities.

“We’re starting off with memberships, health and wellness programs, aquatics program and some childcare,” Gibbs stated. “We plan on expanding those programs in the coming months and hopefully doing a lot more with youth programming. We’re looking forward to it and glad we had such a turnout. The community has really opened their arms to us, had a warm embrace and we’re happy to be here.”

“It’s exciting and it’s a relief, the team has put in a lot of work over the last six months,” Barrier said during the June opening. “With the uncertainty of things now and how it could affect staffing, construction, training materials and all of that, it can be very difficult.”

“We had some great assistance from our association leadership and a lot from our other branch leadership and staff at our branches in Wilmington,” he continued. “They came up and were a huge resource for us, especially early on with getting our staff hired and trained. It’s just very exciting. I know there are great things ahead for the Sampson County YMCA and Sampson County itself.”

Dick Jones, YMCA of Southern NC President and CEO, made sure he expressed his. He echoed the positivity of those that spoke before him.

“This is an exciting day for the community and certainly for our YMCA, it’s been a long time coming,” he said. “We really began conversations a little over a year ago, finalized things with our board last fall and then began working with HN Carr to get work underway. It’s going to be great for the community.”

Barrier drove that point home after the facility opened.

“What I keep emphasizing to everyone is we’re more than just the four walls of that facility,” he said. “We’re going to be going out and trying to spread after-school care and some other programming around the county and really try to make a positive impact on the youth of Sampson County.”