PreK pupils to resume school Jan. 9

The families of PreK students at Salemburg Elementary were informed Monday night that there would be no school until next week, due to severe damages caused at the school.

“The winter storm that we experienced over break caused major damage to one of our PreK classrooms,” a post to the school’s Facebook page stated. The information was confirmed by school system officials. “In order to relocate those students and replace items that could not be salvaged, PreK students will not return to school until Monday, Jan. 9. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

According to information provide by Valerie Newton, director of Communications and Family Engagement for Sampson County Schools, the damages occurred due to pipes that burst in the PreK classes.

Some time during the winter storm before Christmas, the pipes in one of the PreK mobile units at Salemburg Elementary burst, damage that wasn’t detected until Dec. 28.

A custodian for Salemburg Elementary was notified that day after a call from the Town of Salemburg, stating the school was leaking approximately 1,000 gallons of water per hour. The water to the building was then immediately shut off.

After school administration assessed the damage, it was determined to be significant.

The water appeared to have been at least 3 feet high inside the mobile unit before it finally burst through the back wall of the unit and Newton noted that the unit is probably not salvageable.

“School administration is working to determine what furniture can be salvaged and what furniture needs to be replaced, along with moving the PreK classroom to a different location,” Newton said. “Due to extensive water damage, the two days of classes for PreK students will not be held this week; instead, those students will return to school on Monday, Jan. 9.”

She also highlighted that Salemburg Elementary has approximately 36 students enrolled in the PreK program. Those students will not be required to make up the two days missed as this only affects PreK students and no other grade levels at the school.

Classes resume for Sampson County Schools this Thursday, Jan. 5.

