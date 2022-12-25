It seems like a hundred years ago, but it was only 73 years ago and I was 18 years old at the time.

I was a student at Salemburg Academy and it was my second year. Many years later, this school was to become Pineland College, and, much later, Southwood College.

It had been founded back in 1875 with Isham Royal as principal. He was a former Confederate soldier and was later the Superintendent of Schools of Sampson County.

Later principals at Salemburg were Marion Butler, who was appointed to the United States Senate in 1896, and his brother, George Butler, who later was a major in the Spanish-American War.

When I attended Salemburg Academy, Mollie Roberts Edwards was principal. She married the Rev. W. J. Jones while I was there, and I helped to make the wedding cake. The buildings were of wood and there was no plumbing. It was really horse-and-buggy days and the nearest railroad station was in Roseboro, four miles away.

My stepfather, Frank J. Faison, carried me to Salemburg in a buggy and would come after me in the same fashion. The sand was deep in those days between Salemburg and Clinton.

We got out of school on Friday before Christmas, which was on Sunday in 1910. There had been a light snow and freeze several days before and there were still patches of snow in the shady places.

The quagmire on the causeway across Coharie was almost impossible, but we made it since Papa had a long-legged horse. I remember stopping in Clinton and buying a few Christmas gifts at the “old racquet store.” Among the things I bought was a pound stick of peppermint candy.

I was glad to get home for the holidays since I had not been since September. I often heard from mother and she would send me boxes of goodies with someone going to Salemburg.

On the day before Christmas, Papa and I went to Ten Mile Swamp, just back of our house, to gather some dark green swamp holly, literally loaded with berries. We cut a Christmas tree and gathered some mistletoe.

We placed the Christmas tree in our parlor and covered it with little red and gold bells, tinsel, strung popcorn and little ornaments made of tin, which Pap had cut out. In the top of the tree, we had a little miniature angel which had been passed down to us from our old great-grandmother in Virginia.

Mother had already done her baking- pies, cakes, homemade bread and a variety of cookies. Hog-killing was already over, and in the smokehouse, there was an array of fresh as well as old hams, shoulders, sides, sausage, liver pudding, cracklings, Tom thumb, and pickled pig feet.

Now that I was 18, Mother was beginning to let me have dates with young men. She and Papa would have to know all about them. On Christmas Eve night, a boyfriend came to see me and brought a breast pin with amber stones as a Christmas gift.

Mother and Papa and Sis Lou had to go into conference to decide whether I should accept the gift or not. They decided to let me keep the pin even though it was rumored that the boy did drink too much blackberry wine at a Democratic picnic held at the Courthouse before the last election.

We usually went to the midnight service at our church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Clinton, but in 1910, we had no service since we shared the minister with other churches.

Before we went to bed, Papa read the Bible to us and prayed for the family, for friends, for neighbors, and for the whole world, and asked the Lord to make us truly thankful.

In 1910, Christmas day was a family-oriented occasion, and family included many degrees of kinship. How secure we did feel in those days with a large and devoted family connection, never realizing that time would bring changes to the order of things.

We had so many for Christmas dinner that we had to set the table three times. We always had ambrosia (“food for the gods”) with whipped cream and cake for dessert.

I have always enjoyed the Christmas season because I tried to get involved in those things which make Christmas meaningful, beautiful, and glorious.

Even at my age, I refuse to be satisfied with just an observer on this pilgrimage of life.

From the Sampson Independent, Dec. 14, 1983, reprinted with permission. Lizzie S. Britt lived from 1892-1987.