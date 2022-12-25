A Clinton man was killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision on College Street in Clinton, with authorities citing speed and alcohol as contributing factors in the deadly wreck.

The Clinton Police Department is investigating the head-on wreck, which happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday on College Street, near Graham Street. The wreck claimed the life of Sergio Liriano, 34, of Ashelyn Avenue, Clinton.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Dodge Charger, driven by Liriano, crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Ford Expedition head on. The driver and occupants of the Expedition sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by EMS personnel, authorities said. They included Tony Pastor, 25; Rosio Bonfilio, 35; Enrique Patlan, 18; and two juveniles, all of Wildflower Lane, Clinton.

Liriano was transported by ambulance to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where he was declared deceased. Immediate family was notified. A passenger, Milik Bonaparte, 28, of Calhoun Street, Clinton, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers believe that alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash and the accident remains under investigation,” a press release issued Saturday night by the Clinton Police Department read.

An estimated speed of travel was not immediately disclosed.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd’.