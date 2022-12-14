Christmas decorations ‘therapeutic’ for Edgerton

This tree was extra special as it sits next to a framed quote from John Wesley, dedicated to Marcia Edgerton’s husband Quincy. It reads: ‘Be all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.’

Marcia Edgerton was tickled with joy as she talked about an ornament that belonged to her late mother.

Marcia Edgerton let out a sweet smile while reminiscing about her late husband Quincy next to the stocking that once belonged to him.

This giant and beautiful tree was just one of the many that Marcia Edgerton decorated and has on display.

Dealing with loss is difficult, and each person deals with grief differently. For Marcia Edgerton, who lost her husband Quincy in January, it is through their once shared love of Christmas that she draws strength and presses forward.

“It is the first time my kids, daughter-in-laws and grandkids have gotten together since Quincy passed,” she said. “We’ve all been together in bits and pieces, but usually somebody was missing. That Friday night, when they were here, they all did pretty good, but it was tough for me because there was an empty place and there’s always going to be an empty place since he’s gone.”

Those were the thoughts Edgerton shared as she began to reminisce over her loving husband. It’s, of course, been a difficult road for her since then and she shared her testimony on how she’s made it through, the Lord her guide.

“People have lost their spouses before and people grieve differently because every situation is different,” she said. “I’ve been given advice on, you know, it’s taking time, needing to move on and giving yourself time, but nobody knows what I need to do.”

“So I just started praying and let the Lord lead me and to tell me what direction I needed to go in. Because I’m telling you this is the toughest thing I’ve ever gone through, it really is, but I’m in a good place now.”

While the Lord has been her rock in time of grief, memories of a Christmas tradition Edgerton and her husband once shared has filled the pain in her heart.

“During this I remember he’d come home and say, ‘all right, let me know what you’ve done and decorated today,’ and we’d have a laugh and joke about it,” she said with a smile.

“He loved Christmas too, but he didn’t decorate,” she said with a laugh. “His job was to bring the forklift over and get the containers out of the barn, come put them under the carport and then he was done. Then the day after New Year’s, I’d start taking everything down. Then he would get all the containers, after I would pack them up, he’d bring them here, load them back up in the barn and that was that.”

“People used to tease him and ask, ‘did you help decorate and help do do this?’” she added. “He’d say, ‘sure I did, my job is to get it under the carport.’”

Not only has continuing her actions from those times filled her with joy, Edgerton also said that putting up all her decorations has been her therapeutic outlet.

“Today, 11/28, is actually Quincy’s birthday and I purposefully didn’t plan anything today, this was just gonna be a quiet time,” she said. “It’s been anything but that and it’s been a good day.”

“I’ve thought about Christmas in the past that we’ve done … I mean, we were married for 47 years,” Edgerton continued. “I‘ll look at an ornament with his name on it and I’d laugh and cry, but it’s been good, it’s been therapeutic.”

“People may not understand why I go so elaborate when decorating, but it’s therapeutic for me, not just this year but every year, I love it.”

Not only have these same decorations been her source of therapy it’s brought back happiness to not only her but those near and dear to her.

“We’ve had people over the years to stop or call and say, can we come look at your decorations,” she said laughingly. “Of course, I’d say, yeah that’s fine, because I want people to enjoy them as well. It’ s a lot of work and I do want people to enjoy it, but it’s about more than the trees and the decorations.”

“I’ll always put the Lord’s birth first, but this is still and will be always be fun to me,” Edgerton added. “I love for people to come in and I love to entertain them. I mean, there’s about five or six groups coming in, in the next couple of weeks to see them. That’s OK because I absolutely love it and I want to share that love with others.”

Despite all the heartache she’s dealt with and the hard memories that drudge up tears, Edgerton said there’s little room for sadness. Why? Because she can‘t imagine being sad with all the love that surrounds her.

“So like I say, I play music and music is real important,” she said. “I’ll be sitting here at night sometimes and I just put on some Christmas music, then sit out here and start thinking — how can you be sad? When I’m sitting out here and reminiscing and thinking about those good times, I mean, I’m truly blessed.”

“I’ve got two healthy boys, I’ve got two sweet, sweet daughter-in-laws, I’ve got four beautiful grandchildren and just as importantly, I’ve got faith,” she added. “So again, how can I be sad? Life is good, I have to say, in spite of the circumstances — life is good.“

