Employee: Love the job, but it’s about fairness

More than two dozen school bus drivers did not run their routes in Sampson County on Monday, an organized walkout in protest of a state supplement that was approved for teachers and certified staff but not extended — in any form — to others.

Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Goodin released a statement to The Sampson Independent Monday afternoon, terming the incident an “organized bus driver walkout by SCS staff.”

“Bus drivers and other non-certified staff were upset about not being paid a teacher salary supplement that was recently mandated to be given to certified teachers as part of the North Carolina General Assembly’s state budget. They saw this as unfair and chose not to report to work Monday morning,” the statement reads.

In total, 18 schools had 37 non-certified staff members absent on Monday.

Roughly 25 of the 37 absences are related to bus drivers not reporting to work in the Lakewood and Union districts, according to the school system. “Those drivers could also be dually employed as teacher assistants. Where needed, enhancement teachers were able to fill in in the absence of a teacher assistant,” the school system stated. “The remaining absences were not walkout related.”

Lakewood district schools include Roseboro Elementary, Salemburg Elementary, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, and Lakewood High. Union district schools include Union Elementary, Union Intermediate, Union Middle, and Union High.

A letter was furnished to The Sampson Independent addressed to Dr. David Goodin and the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. It was signed “School employees of Sampson County.” It was penned by an employee who spoke to The Independent on condition of anonymity. He said he was speaking on behalf of many others.

“We believe this to be a kind gesture of appreciation for the many workers that help raise the future of our community. It is something that we believe is much deserved,” the letter read. “Despite this, we also feel that it is failing to extend this gesture to rest of the staff to help run the schools in this county. It fails to include other important workers from teacher assistants, to the cafeteria staff, to the custodians, and to the bus drivers.”

On a daily basis, teacher assistants carry out tasks that are similar or at times exactly the same as the teachers in the building, he said. That includes assisting with curriculum standards, direct small group interventions, classroom structure, and discipline issues. On top of those responsibilities, many teacher assistants also hold morning and afternoon bus routes or have additional duties that allow the school to run smoothly.

“We are part of the glue that helps hold the school system together, and we feel that our position is unappreciated,” the letter stated.

Many times, a bonus comes in the form of “Teachers and Certified Staff Only.”

“In our eyes, that bonus means ‘important people only,’” he stated. “As a school system, we should recognize that teacher assistants go above and beyond for our students, staff members, schools, and communities. This letter does not only fight for the respect of teacher assistants, but all other positions that are unappreciated.”

That includes cafeteria staff, office staff, custodial staff and others — people who perform valuable duties that are often messy and thankless tasks, but vital to a school’s functions, the employee said.

“Please take this letter as a cry for appreciation from paraprofessionals that go above and beyond the job description. The stress of working in a school system does not rest only on the teacher’s shoulders. It is spread out to all members of the school system,” the letter stated. “We are not asking for the same amount to be granted to the teachers and certified staff, but we also believe there could have been more done in order to show a similar level appreciation to other essential workers.”

The employee mentioned one particular gesture made by Cumberland County Schools of a $1,000 bonus to its noncertified staff not included in the state-mandated bonus for certified personnel.

“If they can do that in Cumberland County — I know they’re bigger — for sure we can do something, anything, here in Sampson,” the employee said. “That can be $1,000, $500, just not zero. School morale is low. Walmart is paying more than schools at this point.”

Goodin, along with school administrators in the Lakewood and Union districts, began discussions late last week on how to mitigate the issue when word began to circulate among schools about the potential bus driver walkout. Families were officially notified Sunday of the potential walkout, once a final determination was made as to which bus routes may be affected.

A Facebook post from Salemburg Elementary School on Sunday evening was widely circulated. It specifically addressed Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate, and Union Middle school families.

“A large group of school bus drivers in Sampson County have notified school district officials they will not be at work tomorrow or Tuesday,” the post stated. “The drivers are upset about not being paid a teacher salary supplement that was recently mandated to be given to certified teachers as part of the Appropriations Act of 2021 of the North Carolina General Assembly’s state budget. As a result, they have chosen to not drive their bus routes.”

If possible, families should arrange their own transportation for their child both to and from school for Monday and Tuesday, school officials said.

“Schools are utilizing every resource possible to minimize the disruption,” the Salemburg ES post read.

Both districts utilized substitute bus drivers for some of the vacant routes while drivers that did report to work ran double routes, to ensure all the routes were covered, the school system stated. The exact number of routes impacted was not immediately known, but the districts estimated two to four routes per school. Schools reported longer than normal car lines Monday morning.

According to school officials, the Sampson County Schools finance officer met with a group of teacher assistants/bus drivers at the central office Monday morning, answering questions they had about state salary scales and funding streams. School administrators said the meeting was “cordial.”

“At this time, the school system does not anticipate any additional disruption on Tuesday to bus routes,” said Dr. Goodin. “Families are still encouraged to bring their children to school and pick them up on Tuesday as we continue to work through routing issues at the schools.”

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education is planning to meet on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the county offices.

The employee stressed that it is a love for the children — “our babies in Sampson County” — and a passion of doing the job that keeps many going. But it is also about fairness and respect, and doing what is right by the people who are tasked with taking care of precious cargo.

“We’re not asking for $2,700,” he said, alluding to the mandate for certified personnel, “but when you’re in a classroom with someone who got $2,700 and you got zero, that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

