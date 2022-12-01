A former Turkey fire chief is facing three dozen felony counts stemming from allegations that he embezzled more than $38,000 from the department, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said Thursday.

Tommy Keith Smith, 51, of 1100 Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg, was charged Tuesday with four counts of embezzlement by public official/trustee, 16 counts of forgery of instrument and 16 counts of uttering forged endorsement.

Smith was placed under $175,000 secured bond for the charges against him.

Details on the case were released Thursday by Sampson County Sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s authorities said that, around May of this year, the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Turkey Fire Department “regarding funds that appeared to be missing or misappropriated by their former fire chief.”

“The funds in question exceeded $38,000 and the fire department requested law enforcement investigate the matter further,” a Sheriff’s press release stated. “The fire department was also able to provide much needed documentation to help aid investigators in their investigation.”

Through multiple search warrants, and in conjunction with information provided by the fire department, investigators “determined money had in fact been embezzled and misappropriated by the former fire chief,” the sheriff’s release stated.

“The investigation also concluded that Tommy Keith Smith acted alone in these criminal acts,” said As soon as members of the department become aware of the chief’s conduct, action was taken to immediately remove him and report his activity to law enforcement.”

The Sheriff’s Office identified Smith as a “former chief.” The County of Sampson’s website, as of Thursday morning, still listed Smith as chief of the department.

“It’s concerning to know that a trusted public official would take advantage of a volunteer service funded by the taxpayers,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated. “I commend the courage of the Turkey Fire Department for their help in this matter. Without the determination and cooperation of Turkey Fire Department officials, the former chief could have very well gotten away with these acts.”