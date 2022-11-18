Vehicle wreck followed shots fired

At 7:17 p.m. Thursday, Climton Police officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a power pole on Park Avenue had been struck by a grey Dodge Charger. They also found shell casings in the roadway on Nicholson Street, police officials stated in a Friday press release.

Reports state that J’Daques Wallace, 21, was driving the Charger east on Nicholson Street when a second vehicle, described as a Chevrolet Camaro, began chasing the Charger and firing shots toward the vehicle while traveling on Nicholson toward Park Avenue.

“While making a left turn onto Park Avenue to get away from the suspect vehicle, the victim’s vehicle left the roadway and struck the power pole where the vehicle came to rest,” the Clinton Police Department press release stated.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives discovered that a nearby residence in the 400 block of Park Avenue had been struck by gunfire. It was reportedly unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, authorities said.

“Detectives with the Street Crimes Unit are following up on leads in the investigation,” the department stated. “If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’”