The great honor of being named the 2022 Miss Senior Indian of North Carolina was recently bestowed upon Cathy Ammons, a local member of the North Carolina Coharie Tribe.

“I’m pretty ecstatic about it,” Ammons said. “I’m sure there’s others that have things they want to say about me winning so I’m not trying to pat myself on the back. But, for me, I just thank the creator for choosing to us me and allowing me to work the best of my ability so I could achieve this, that’s what means a lot to me.”

Ammons won the award during the Annual North Carolina Indian Senior Citizen Coalition (NCISCC) Conference held at the Sampson Expo Center in Clinton on Nov. 4. She’d competed against four others for the title in a series of showcases to claim it.

“They actually call it a pageant for the Senior North Carolina Coalition Princess,” she said. “There were five of us competing for this. We had to do an introduction, a talent, then we had to wear our regalia and we were judged with all that.”

She was able to the wow the judges and win the 2022 NCISCC Princess in part thanks to a beautiful chalk drawing she‘d do for her talent.

For Ammons this title was a longtime coming as it wasn’t her first time participating in the competition. She ran twice before but unfortunately came up short both times.

“I ran back in 2018 and 2019 to represent my tribe, the Coharie Tribe, I got first runner up then but the tribe wanted me to represent again,” she said. “So after that I decided that I’d give it one more try and well the Creator was just all over me this go around.”

It was that love for her tribe and wanting to represent them that gave her the push she needed to try once more, a love and passion that’s most dear to her.

“I wanted to represent the Coharie,” Ammons said. “My heart is with representing all our Native Americans but I wanted to go and represent my tribe and that’s pretty much what drove me try again. I’m just passionate about my heritage, very passionate.”

Ammons love for her tribe are not just empty or flattering words either as even her Tribal Administrator Greg Jacobs shared matching sentiments about her.

“What I will tell you about Cathy is that she’s a dedicated Coharie tribal member,” he said. “She’s always volunteering at a moment’s notice and doing anything she can for the betterment of our people. “Her work is all totally volunteer with no compensation either and ultimately she just values her indigenous heritage.”

“Her traditional culture, she not only lives it but she teaches it and is so willing to teach it to other community members,” Jacobs added. “We’re very honored that she received the award as Miss Senior Citizen of North Carolina. We know that she will represent all of our the population of North Carolina to the very best of her ability.”

As for the NCISCC, it is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization who’s purpose is to bring together American Indian Senior Citizens. Also to showcase and honor senior citizen men and women both past and present for their contribution to improve the quality of life for senior citizens of North Carolina.

It was founded in 1980 with this year’s conference representing their celebration of 42 years.

The North Carolina Indian Senior Citizens Coalition and it’s Board of Directors consist of members from NC Tribes and organizations across the state.

According to their website, its tribes and organizations consists of the Coharie Tribe, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, Meherrin Tribe,Ocaneechi Band of Saponi Nation, Sapony Tribe and Waccamaw-Siouan Tribe Cumberland County Association. Along with the Guildford Native American Association, Metrolina Native American Association, Triangle Native American Society, Lumbee Regional Development Association.

The 2022 NCISCC Conference was a massive success with over 180 attending this year. Their theme was “Surviving the Past-Now Conquering the Future”, which showcased and honored American Indian Seniors’ contributions to their tribal communities and throughout the state of North Carolina.

