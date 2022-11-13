Will bear name of fallen Clinton PD officer

On the anniversary of his untimely death more than three decades ago, fallen Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker will be honored — a new bridge in Clinton set to bear his name.

The dedication of the U.S. 421 (Faircloth Freeway) bridge is set for this Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at 100 Westover Road, Clinton.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Sampson County and the City of Clinton, along with Tucker’s family and supporters will gather to dedicate the bridge, which was recently rebuilt over N.C. 24 in Clinton.

In 1990, Tucker joined the Clinton Police Department as a uniformed officer and assisted the Interagency Drug Enforcement unit. While with the department, he volunteered his time speaking with young people, warning them about drugs. Later, in 1991, he volunteered with Carteret County as an undercover officer for two months.

On Nov. 14, 1991, Tucker, “on loan” to Carteret County from the Clinton Police Department, was killed when he was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was making his last purchase as part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered.

A Midway High School graduate, Tucker was a one-year veteran of the Clinton Police Department and just two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday when he was killed. As a tribute, his officer number 332 has been retired.

A resolution was introduced by City Councilman Daniel Ruggles back in October 2020 to name the under-construction Faircloth Freeway (U.S. 421) bridge after Tucker. It received a 3-2 vote in favor, but initially failed because the N.C. Department of Transportation requires such naming votes to be unanimous.

Discussions were held in the months that followed on how to best recognize Tucker and others, with the idea floated of a “Fallen Heroes” designation for the bridge. The Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee was formed in late 2020 to establish steps for naming bridges as there were no such procedures. As part of its recommendation, the committee stated that the city should not seek to generically name a bridge in honor of all fallen first responders in lieu of individually naming.

A recommendation from the committee to name the bridge in honor of Tucker was made in June 2021.

The Clinton City Council unanimously approved a resolution the next month, in July 2021, in support of naming the Faircloth Freeway Bridge after Tucker. That resolution was sent to the N.C. Department of Transportation, which officially approved the naming in October 2021.

“I’m excited the bridge will be named in honor of Officer Tucker,” Ruggles stated after the approval of the bridge naming. He worked closely with the Tucker family from the start in hopes to bring the naming to fruition. “I feel it’s been the right thing to do from the beginning.”

In addition to its unanimous vote in favor of the Tucker bridge naming, the City Council also adopted protocols for any further bridge namings, noting that surviving family members must bring the matter to the city clerk in a request to initiate the process.

“We are excited that it went through the system,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said last year following DOT’s approval. “We look forward to the bridge being complete and a ceremony to complete this.”

That will happen Monday.

The ceremony will take place at the cul-de-sac at the end of Westover Road, with parking available on site, between Ribeyes and Dunkin, and in the Lowe’s parking lot.

