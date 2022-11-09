It’s that patriotic time of year again as Veterans Day celebrations are fast approaching, scheduled for the end of the week.

As it does every year across the nation, the Veterans Day Celebration is taking place at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.

For those in Sampson County looking to partake in activities that day, they need only travel to the Sampson County Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, in Clinton, this Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. for their 24th Annual Veterans Day Celebration.

There the community can share in the event with their veterans. The event will feature music, Posting of the Colors, a speaker and much more.

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Dennis Royal. Royal is a native of Sampson County and had a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Army. He is the son of the late Layland Royal, Jr. and Mary Lou Royal and a a 1986 graduate of Lakewood High School.

After graduation, he joined the U.S Army specializing as an air traffic controller, where he excelled for three years of active duty service. Following his active service, he joined the North Carolina National Guard, while working toward his degree at NC A&T State University, where he graduated with honors in 1993, with a B.S. in Psychology.

During his studies at NC A&T State University, he completed Officer Candidates School and became a commissioned officer.

He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve for the remainder of his military career. He served in Bosnia, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and was assigned to assist during Hurricane Fran.

He served for a total of 22 years, as a transportation and logistics officer, and retired honorably in 2007 from the U.S. Armed Forces at the Rank of major.

Preceding the event, the Sampson County History Museum, located at 313 Lisbon St. in Clinton, will be serving coffee and donuts to veterans at 9 a.m. Then following the Veterans Day Celebration, there’ll be a reception at the Expo Center in Heritage Hall.

