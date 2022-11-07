Faircloth

Wilbert and William Faircloth, who were born five minutes apart in 1942, are known to those in Clinton as the “Moose twins.” Both men grew up in Clinton, attended Clinton High School, and lettered in both football and basketball.

It was Dr. Walt Kitchin and a golf outing at Coharie Country Club with the Wake Forest College football coach in 1960 that led both men to Wake Forest University later that year to play football for the Demon Deacons. After graduation from college, the two men spent their first year apart when William chose to earn a master’s degree in physical education from the University of Alabama, and Wilbert pursued a law degree at Wake Forest University. The rest is history for the next 55 years.

After graduate school, William, known as Bill in the coaching world, worked as a football coach at Catawba College and Duke University before he returned to Wake Forest University in 1979, where he worked as a defensive end coach. In 1983, Faircloth moved away from coaching and became the Assistant Athletic Director for Football, a position he held until his retirement after 38 years.

Wilbert returned to Clinton in 1967 to join his father Croom Faircloth in the family law firm Faircloth and Faircloth Attorneys, established by his grandfather Colonel Cyrus Mills Faircloth in the early 1900s. Wilbert has served the community as a member and officer of the Clinton Rotary Club and the Clinton Chamber of Commerce. He was also chosen as the Clinton Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year for his many years of service, and he served many terms as an elder at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Always maintaining a close relationship, the brothers married their wives just six days apart in 1965, and William was the donor for his brother’s bone marrow transplant to cure leukemia in 1993. The Faircloth twins recently celebrated their 80th birthdays and 57th wedding anniversaries in August. William, a member of the Sampson County Sports Hall of Fame, was honored as an inductee to the Wake Forest University Sports Hall of Fame in Winston-Salem on Oct. 21, 2022, and Wilbert recently celebrated 55 years as a member of the North Carolina Bar Association. He still works in the family practice located on Elizabeth Street in Clinton.