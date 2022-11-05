Effort expanding this year

Cape Fear Farm Credit, AgCarolina Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit are teaming with local award-winning barbecue restaurants in putting on a complimentary Veterans Day barbecue lunch this year. In Sampson, Southern Smoke BBQ will be a place for barbecue pick-up for vets.

This Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina will host a complimentary barbecue lunch for all veterans who served and are still serving in the Armed Forces.

The Farm Credits will be partnering with award-winning barbecue restaurants including Prime Barbecue, Southern Smoke BBQ, and Buxton Hall Barbecue to purchase lunch for all veterans during this time as a way to say ‘thank you’. To enjoy the complimentary lunch, veterans are asked to show their ID card.

Prime Barbecue is located at 403 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale, NC. Southern Smoke BBQ is located at 29 Warren St., Garland, NC. Buxton Hall Barbecue is located at 32 Banks Ave, Asheville, NC.

In addition to lunch, Cape Fear Farm Credit, AgCarolina Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit will provide curbside pickup for Wounded Warriors and offer a drawing for a Farm Credit prize pack at each location to those who join them for lunch.

“We strive to achieve Farm Credit’s mission to give back to our community and serve military veterans as often as we can. We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with three of the most well-known and delicious barbecue restaurants and their pitmasters in North Carolina for this upcoming Veterans Day lunch,” said Vance Dalton, Evan Kleinhans, and Dave Corum, CEOs of Carolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and AgCarolina Farm Credit. “We are honored to give back to the veterans who have done so much for us.”

Last year, Cape Fear Farm Credit and AgCarolina collaborated with Prime Barbecue for a similar appreciation lunch, and after much success, the two associations are excited to continue the partnership with Carolina Farm Credit to broaden their reach across the state.