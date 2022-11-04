Truck hauling cotton ran off road

A Newton Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving ran off the road in the northern end of Sampson County and struck a series of trees, according to reports from N.C. Highway Patrol authorities.

Hugh Carroll West, 73, of Dudley Road, Newton Grove, was killed in the collision, which occurred at 2:37 p.m. Friday on U.S. 13, about two-tenths of a mile south of Newton Grove. West was operating a commercial farm truck hauling cotton when it ran off the left side of the road and traveled down an embankment.

The truck struck several trees before coming to rest in the trees, patrol authorities said. There were reportedly no other vehicles involved in the wreck.

West was restrained at the time, and no other contributing factors were noted in the wreck.

Trooper F.B. Bautista was investigating Friday’s fatality for the Highway Patrol unit in Sampson.