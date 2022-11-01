PD: Student set fire; probe ongoing

A fire in a classroom at Sampson Middle School forced an evacuation of the school and school and police officials said they have identified a student that set the fire. The investigation is ongoing and possible charges are pending, authorities said.

A joint statement was released via Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis on behalf of the Clinton Police Department and Sampson Middle School regarding the fire, which occurred Tuesday morning. There were reportedly no injuries as a result of the incident.

“The administrative team and local law enforcement have identified the student that set the fire,” the joint statement read. “There were no injuries sustained during the incident and students were evacuated from the building. The student will be appropriately disciplined according to Clinton City Schools Code of Conduct and Behavior policy.”

Added authorities, “charges are pending the outcome of Clinton Police Department’s ongoing criminal investigation.”