Community event aids breast cancer program

These young supporters of the Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day enjoy themselves in the bounce house.

This was a common celebration seen across Ivanhoe during the Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day.

All ages marched through Ivanhoe for the fight against breast cancer as part of the Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day. on Oct. 22, and not a single one lost a step.

Fun games like Bingo were just a few of the many activities that were at the Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day held last weekend.

The Ivanhoe Development Center visited the Sampson County Health Department on Thursday to present officials with a check for the Sampson County Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP), a donation that will aid in the fight against breast cancer.

The donation from the Ivanhoe Development Center was for $2,600, which were funds earned during their Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day event, held Oct. 22 at Mckoy Loop Road in Ivanhoe. The community came together for a breast cancer walk, vendors, a car show, food, games and fellowship — all for the fight against breast cancer.

“We were so excited to do this for our county to give back because we know it will help somebody,” Ivanhoe Development Center treasurer Therese Herring said. “My sister Sharon Keith worked for the Community Home Health here in Clinton and she got metastatic breast cancer in 2019. She was a very good supporter of Sampson County and this, right here, I know she’s just smiling down on us.”

The BCCCP program helps eligible women get free or low-cost breast cancer screenings.

“Rest assured, the funds are truly needed and help folks not able to afford a mammogram or exam and that kind of thing,” Sampson County Health Director Wanda Robinson said. “We’ve had issues in the past where we were not able to do some things because the money just wasn’t there, and we’ve had to go out in county to try to heal whatever issue was present.”

“That is a barrier within itself, having to go out of county, so we really and truly appreciate this donation and the money will be put to good use for sure,” siad Robinson.

While this was just one event that happened between these two, Ivanhoe Development Center President Tiffany Dobbin make sure to iterate it shouldn’t be the last.

“I want to let the Sampson County Health Department know that they can feel free to reach out to Ivanhoe,” she said. “We’re down at the bottom and people think we don’t do anything but we love and we come together when it’s time and need to come together. So, don’t hesitate to call me and say ‘Hey, can y’all help and can y’all do’ because we are all about bringing people and everyone together.”

Herring piggybacked off Dobbin’s comments to make an announcement in which she said the Ivanhoe Development Center will be revamping and reopening soon.

“We’re revamping our community center and it will be up and running in a couple of more weeks,” she said. “We remodeled so we’re looking to bring in people like you guys at the Health Department because we have a lot of seniors with different programs during the day and we’re trying to get it together.”

“We’re open for any help so you can reach out to me or Tiffany and let me know what we can do to get folks together so we can start spreading awareness on what’s important, be it diabetes, heart conditions, all those things vital to people living a healthier life.”

“That building, we want it to be there for not just the Ivanhoe community but the surrounding areas too,” she added. “We want it to be available to anybody, especially when it comes to doing health awareness programs there.”

Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee was also involved in this event and her closing remarks summed the mutual feeling all had on the Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day success.

“With this program and having a parade, they’ve never had anything like that before,” Lee said. “But, Ivanhoe came out, now everybody in the state knows where and has heard of Ivanhoe. We’re on the map now and we’re going to keep on growing and going because that’s what it’s all about.”

“We just give all the glory to God because he is the one that is causing all this to happen,” Lee continued. “I just thank them for being so tentative and so dedicated and working hard. It makes everybody’s job easy. It’s about teamwork and that’s what they do in Ivanhoe — they work together and they love every minute of it.”

For more information on the Ivanhoe Development Center, email [email protected] or call Dobbin, at 910-385-2881, or Herring, at 910-385-6745.

