County leaders this week made a big acquisition official, unanimously signing off on the $2 million purchase of 10 parcels of land totaling more than 210 acres in the northern end of the county with the hope to develop the property and boost the tax base.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners approved proposed expenditures for Economic Development purchases, opting to exercise a previously negotiated option to acquire property near the intersection of I-40 and Harnett-Dunn Highway.

The property, previously owned by the Joe Britt Warren family, comprises of 10 parcels totaling just shy of 211 acres within the Newton Grove area near Exit 341. The property, now owned by the county, is located to the north and south of Raleigh Street, near Warren Lake Road, and to the north of Fayetteville Street and Newton Grove Highway on either side of I-40, near Meadow Lane.

Sampson County Economic Development Commission (EDC) staff previously recommended the purchase of the Newton Grove property for $2 million. Earlier this year, commissioners unanimously approved budget amendments as part of the option agreement.

The proposed option money for the property was $50,000. In exchange of option money payment, the county had the right, through Oct. 31, 2022, to purchase a fee simple interest in the property for the price of $2 million.

With the window quickly closing, the Sampson Board of Commissioners had a decision to make.

On Wednesday, Chairperson Sue Lee called upon Economic Developer Stephen Barrington and County Attorney Joel Starling, who both provided remarks. In early October, the board held a public hearing required under N.C. General Statute prior to expending money for the purchase of an interest in real property.

Action on the matter was tabled until Wednesday’s recessed meeting in the County Administration Building Conference Room.

In quick order, Vice Chairperson Jerol Kivett made a motion.

“Understanding the critical role economic development will play in the long-term financial stability of our county and assured by the availability and eligibility of ARPA funding to meet certain other current budgetary needs, we believe the purchase of this property to be both prudent and necessary,” Kivett stated. “Therefore, finding the exercise of this option will increase the business prospects for the county, I move that we adopt the resolution approving the expenditure of funds for economic development.”

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clark Wooten and passed in unanimous 4-0 vote. Commissioner Lethia Lee was also in favor. Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin was absent.

The funding source for the option money and purchase will be a combination of the Sampson County economic development reserve fund and its general fund. Past the $2 million, closing costs are not expected to exceed $15,000, county officials said.

The board previously ear-marked $2 million from Sampson County’s general fund balance for the purchase of the real property and $80,000 from the Economic Development reserve fund to cover $15,000 closing cost and $65,00o for due diligence.

The due diligence was to include an environmental assessment, boundary and elevation survey, geotechnical report, wetlands delineation, jurisdictional determination, threatened and endangered species study, cultural and historic assessment site plan design and other engineering and environmental assessments as needed.

The goal of those expenditures, county officials said at the time, was to help the county determine the suitability of the property for development as a business park with the aim of increasing population, taxable property, agricultural industries, employment, industrial output and business prospects of Sampson.

“EDC staff has completed environmental assessments as part of our due diligence activities. No findings were alarming. The one challenge, in which we are well aware, is wastewater capacity,” county officials said last month. “While the Town of Newton Grove has limited wastewater, it does not currently have sufficient wastewater for the full build‐out of the business and industrial park as‐is.”

The Town of Newton Grove was pursuing a Redundancy grant to double their existing capacity and the EDC subsequently secured a $262,000 grant from NC’s Southeast for two primary activities: a masterplan of the site; and to assist the Town of Newton Grove to assess their current wastewater system and identify engineering alternatives.

EDC staff was waiting to move forward on that masterplan and wastewater system assessment until the purchase was approved by the Board of Commissioners. That approval came Wednesday.

Barrington, director of the Sampson County EDC, has voiced the importance of such an investment.

“The county’s commercial‐to‐residential tax base ratio, in terms of the tax base, is 28%‐to‐72%,” said Barrington earlier this year. “It’s part of our goal for Economic Development to figure how to raise the non-residential tax base.”

“We know that there are really two major ways to increase the county’s revenue,” he continued. “One is to raise taxes — and I don’t think anyone wants that and we don’t want that either — because it’s already one of the higher rates across the region. Second, is to increase the county’s non‐residential tax base and job opportunities for residents of Sampson County by attracting new companies to our community. To do this effectively, we need quality industrial buildings and site options for companies to consider.”

