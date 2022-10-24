FAISON – A portion of Spencer Road in Sampson County was set to close for a couple of weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews replace drainage pipes.

The section of roadway between N.C. 403 and Giddensville Road was scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 24, so crews can replace two failing crossline drainage pipes ahead of resurfacing Spencer Road. The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.

To access either side of the closure, drivers can use N.C. 403, Burch Road and Giddensville Road.

NCDOT urges drivers to use caution around the work zone and take the closure and detour into account when planning their travel time.

