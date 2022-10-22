It is once again be National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. This is in an effort to raise awareness about the disease as well as to reduce the stigma associated with it. In a joint effort, patients, family members, supporters, and newsmakers from all over the world come together to put an end to the silence. They address this big medical and social problem. The cancer awareness movement wants to raise its hand again and ask for extended funds in order to improve our understanding of breast cancer. This will enable us to develop more efficient screening campaigns and improve treatment methods. The main argument of the campaign is that increased knowledge and awareness of the subject will result in earlier detection of breast cancer cases. In turn, this will lead to higher long-term survival rates and healthier lives for all the families impoverished by the drama of fighting breast cancer.

The pink ribbon has been the symbol for Breast Cancer Awareness Month for decades, making it probably the most famous of all awareness movements. Women are symbolized by the color pink, which embodies all of their meanings. There is a stark contrast between the symbol and the debilitating effects breast cancer can have, both psychologically and physically. Because the disease targets one of the pillars of female sexuality, it is particularly debilitating. Companies want to use the pink ribbon in their marketing campaigns as a side effect of the increase in popularity of the ribbon. In addition to benefiting from the awareness and fund-raising campaign, companies want to associate their brand with something so powerful in order to gain their own personal gain. Even so, everyone can use the pink ribbon to show their support for breast cancer research and those fighting it.

Men can also show their support, even though pink is probably not on their list of accepted colors. There is a current debate on whether the forces involved in the battle against breast cancer should concentrate their forces on early detection and treatment or if they should try to prevent new cases from appearing by isolating the true causes behind the explosion of cancer cases we have witnessed in the last decades. The fight for breast cancer is currently being fought on the wrong battlefield, ignoring very probable non-genetic causes, like pollution, ultra-processed foods, and our modern lifestyle. The battle to prove that certain substances cause breast cancer is ongoing, although one popular alternative is that big corporations are trying to hide the truth. Last but not least, cancer may be our bodies’ way of violently opposing changes in diet and lifestyle.

Currently, screening mammography is the only approach to public health for breast cancer. It is currently recommended to have regular check-ups, contrary to the popular belief that having such a disease is shameful and should be ignored. During the annual awareness campaign, women are encouraged to make early screening a habit and ignore early warning signs of breast cancer. In countries where gender equality has been achieved for a long time, the number of breast cancer cases has fallen. However, there are still societies around the world where being a woman is viewed as a second-class citizen. The stage is thus set for problems regarding women to be ignored or viewed as less serious. Undeveloped countries and countries where freedom of speech and women’s rights are not highly valued should not be fooled by statistics reporting fewer cases. Breast cancer is a signal that every society should rally around its real problems in an effort to find a better solution and reduce the overall amount of suffering.