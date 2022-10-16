Genesis Chapter 20 is one of the best chapters in the Old Testament that connects to the New Testament. I have often said, you will never understand the New Testament without understanding the Old Testament. In Genesis Chapter 20, Abraham traveled to Gerar. When he got there, he told the King, his wife Sarah was his sister and not his wife. This is the same lie he told when he was in Egypt. In both cases, Sarah was taken by another man to be his wife. In both cases, Abraham sinned. The question becomes, why did Abraham sin. Genesis Chapter 20 teaches us some valuable lessons.

This chapter teaches us that believers do sin. Even great men of the bible sin. For example, Noah got drunk and exposed himself, Moses lost his temper, David committed adultery and attempted to have a man killed, Peter denied Christ three times and Barnabas lapsed into false doctrine God is teaching us that we all sin. We sin because we all have a sin nature. Being saved and endowed with the Holy Spirit does not remove your sin nature. But we can have victory over our sin nature and sin itself, the more we walk by the Spirit. This is not automatic. It takes time We go to church and bible study to learn how to walk by the spirit. It is a constant transformation. Some Believers, especially Pastors would lead you to believe you can complete victory over sin the moment you get save. They often quote 2 Corinthians 5:17 to support this belief.

2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “ Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature, old things are passed away, behold, all things are become new.” To be in Christ means you are united with Christ as a result of being saved and justified by Him. Being a new creature means three things: (1) You have been restored by Christ to what God had originally created man to be in Genesis 1:26-31 and I Corinthians 15:45-49; (2) This restoration enables those in Christ to receive the benefits of Christ; (3) You are a new creature in the eyes of God and yourself. That s why the Holy Spirit bears witness to you that you are now indeed a child of God as stated in I John 3:1-2.

As a new creature you enter into a process called sanctification. This is when God, through the Holy Spirit transforms you to be more like Christ. This is a life-long process. As you continue in this process/sanctification, old things are passed away and all things become new. Eventually you will become more like Christ and have more victory over you sin nature. A Believer life will change because he/she is being transformed into the likeness and image of Christ. But again, this is not automatic. Instead of living for self you begin to live for Christ. Instead of evaluating and judging others and yourself with the values of the world, a Believer sees all things through the Word of God. But here is the catch. 2 Corinthians 5:17 can never be understood or applied to your life without understanding 2 Corinthians 5:16. Believers should never judge or evaluate anyone or anything according to the flesh since they are new creatures.

God knew that after we are saved, we still have a sin nature that we inherited from Adam. The only way to prevent our sin nature from keeping us out of heaven was for God to take care of the sins that we do because of our sin nature. So, He sent His Son Jesus Christ to die for the sins of the world. It is clear that God so loved the world that He gave us his only begotten Son so that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but will have everlasting life. AMEN

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.