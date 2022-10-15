Ag industry trailblazer leaves lasting legacy

A trailblazer of industry, an agriculture magnate, a business tycoon — Bill Prestage was all three, a man who helped shape livestock production as we know it today, laying the foundation upon which farming is now built. Many said they will remember not just the icon, but the man who cherished his family, dearly valued his employees and had a passion to see others learn and thrive in an industry he loved so much.

Prestage passed away on Monday, the news of his death rocking the Sampson County community and an industry that bears his indelible mark over a lifetime of family farming.

The North Carolina Pork Council was one of the many organization that acknowledged Prestage’s passing, and the massive contributions he made to the industry during his lifetime.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the greater Prestage family after the passing of the company’s founder, Bill Prestage,” the statement read. “Mr. Prestage was true leader in the pork industry – not just here in North Carolina, but around the country. He was actively involved in the industry until the time of his death and the loss of his wisdom and leadership will be felt deeply. We will be forever grateful for Mr. Prestage’s contributions to North Carolina’s pork industry.”

He was inducted into the North Carolina Poultry Federation Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the North Carolina Pork Council Hall of Fame in 2005. He also chaired the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Board, served on the Vet Med Foundation Board and served as president of the National Turkey Federation.

Bill and Marsha Prestage founded Prestage Farms in 1983. They bought the Swift turkey operation and feed mill in Harrells, starting with 22 employees and 18 growers. Some four decades on, the operation has grown into a behemoth — its influence spanning even further than its physical scope.

Over the years, the Prestage name became synonymous in North Carolina with pork and turkey production. That name recognition has extended beyond this state.

Prestage Farms produced about eight million pounds of turkey and 600,000 pounds of pork in its first year of operations. Now, Prestage Farms and Prestage Foods family produces 1.4 billion pounds of meat per year, with five divisions across seven states and three processing plants collectively employing more than 2,300 people and contracting with over 450 farm families. There are about 300 farm families in North Carolina alone.

The company released a statement that mourned the patriarch’s passing, and noted his drive and passion and the legacy that will continue to be an inspiration.

“We at Prestage Farms and Prestage Foods are deeply saddened to convey that our founder and president Bill Prestage passed away October 10,” the statement read. “While Mr. Prestage’s accomplishments were significant and his contributions to agribusiness far reaching, it was his drive, passion, and great love for his family and employees that inspired us every day. He will be deeply missed, but we will continue his good work in honor of him.

“On behalf of the entire Prestage team of employees across our family of companies, we extend our deepest sympathies and love to co-founder and loving wife, Marsha Prestage, and the entire Prestage family,” the statement concluded.

Clinton-based Prestage Farms is still owned and operated by the Prestage family, which includes Bill and Marsha’s sons, Scott, John and Ron. Bill Prestage was always the first to attest that his family was an extended one, one that included his employees.

They are essential and their dedication, knowledge and attention to detail is at the heart of daily operations and success, Prestage would often say.

“Be fair to your employees, your growers, your colleagues, and your neighbors,” Prestage once said. “Don’t just follow the rules, exceed the rules. Do business with good people, make sure every business deal is beneficial for all parties involved, and above all, be competitive in everything you do.”

A celebration of Prestage’s life will be held this Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. in Prestage Hall at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Prestage’s sons and grandchildren are expected to speak at the service, along with longtime peers and employees.

N.C. Rep. Jimmy Dixon, of House District 4, was a close family friend and is one who will offer a few words. He shared just how indelible — and timeless — the impact and legacy is that Prestage leaves.

”Understanding perfectly the sentiments expressed by many about what the ag and pork industry has lost with the passing of Bill Prestage, I see it different,” said Dixon. “Bill Prestage is a man of vision and when the accurate history of agriculture livestock production is written, no person will be mentioned more than him. Therefore, that which men of vision give us should never be lost; if we are smart.”

One needs to look no further to see Prestage’s vision than to N.C. State’s Prestage Department of Poultry Science.

Prestage was an avid supporter of N.C. State, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the department.

In 2012, the poultry science department took the Prestage name in honor of the family after Bill and Marsha Prestage made a transformative $10 million gift. That gift established two endowments, supporting teaching, research and extension programs among other initiatives.

In addition, Marsha Prestage established the Marsha K. Prestage Scholarship in 2017, a full-tuition scholarship given annually to an outstanding student with plans to major in production agriculture.

In 2015, the couple — it was always Bill and Marsha, who he affectionately called “Marshie” — was recognized with the Menscer Cup, the North Carolina State University Foundation’s highest award for philanthropy, dedication and leadership.

Mike Williams, professor emeritus and former head of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science, called Prestage “a man of intense integrity and work ethic” who was “absolutely committed to a livestock production model that would contribute to national and global food security,” according to N.C. State’s Prestage Department of Poultry Science News.

“He recognized the importance of unbiased science and technology development to ensure that animal agriculture produced safe and affordable food products in a way that was environmentally and economically sustainable,” said Williams.

Prestage blazed a trail and became a sizable force in agriculture, but never lost sight of his roots, those who were most important in his life and the many who were at his side along the way.

“Mr. Bill was one of the finest men I had ever met,” said N.C. Senator Brent Jackson, District 10. “I had the pleasure of working with him on several legislative agriculture issues. He was always fair and wanted what was best for the agriculture industry, his family, friends, employees, and the citizens of North Carolina.”

Jackson, a farmer by trade himself, shared his sincere condolences to “Mrs. Marsha, his sons, and his family,” expressing the sentiment shared by many across the family farming and agriculture industry.

“He was truly an innovator in the ag industry. He started from nearly scratch and made a tremendous impact on the many lives of thousands of families in North Carolina, U.S., and globally,” said Jackson. “I know he will be missed by his lifelong partner Mrs. Marsha, his family, friends, employees, and the entire agriculture community. Personally, I will miss calling him when I need advice. He was always objective, fair, and honest, and you couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”

Prestage actually began his agriculture career in 1960 with Central Soya as a salesman of animal feed products. A relationship with one of his customers, Otis Carroll, developed into a business opportunity, and in 1967 the two became business partners in what would become known as Carroll’s Foods, located in Warsaw.

The turkey production business they began together pioneered new and innovative production practices such as moving the birds inside to better control their environment and provide optimum growth opportunities. Contract production, centralized acquisition of supplies, feed ingredients, genetic breeding, medications, veterinary services, transportation, and management support all worked together to complete a vertical integration package.

“Today, countless family tables around the world are indebted to the willingness of these two visionaries to try something new,” Prestage’s obituary read.

Bill Prestage perfected this new way of growing turkeys and then carried these practices into pork production, with Prestage’s first sow agreement agreed upon on the hood of his car with a handshake.

After the passing of Carroll, Prestage sold his interest in Carroll’s Foods to the Carroll family and formed his own company, Prestage Farms, with his wife Marsha and their sons. The rest is history.

And, even still, with the growth, the expansion and the reach the company has seen, the operation has kept its family roots.

Currently, five of Bill Prestage’s grandchildren have joined the company, a third generation set to take the reins.

