A Roseboro man has been charged with 125 felony counts of exploitation of a minor, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, who announced the arrest Friday afternoon.

David Baker, 41, of 2259 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, is facing 125 counts of exploitation of a minor. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $500,000 secured bond.

A Sampson County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that, on July 20, 2022, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding possible exploitation of a minor.

“Upon receiving the complaint, investigators immediately made contact with the suspect and seized evidence as part of their investigation,” the release stated.

On Friday, authorities said enough probable cause was established to charge Baker. No further information was released on the investigation.

“I would like to thank my investigators for their hard work in this investigation. No one can image the man-hours it takes to complete these often complex and tedious investigations,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a prepared statement.