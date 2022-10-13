(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 3 — Terry Antawn Farrior, 30, of 203 Greentree Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist public officer and orders for arrest on counts of misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $6,500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 3 — Deron Chevelle McIntyre, 32, of 1129 Phillips Road, Clinton, was charged with felony larceny, possession/attempted firearm violation domestic and several counts of probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 4 — Kathleen Lynne Laub, 63, of 908 Warren St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is Nov. 3.

• Oct. 5 — Kelly Renee Edwards, 41, of 1570 Sampson Acres Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 6.

• Oct. 5 — Dalton Colton Smith, 29, of 1037 Core Road, Dunn, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is Oct. 25.

• Oct. 6 — Brian Keith Hinton, 51, of 8724 Buffaloe Road, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired and domestic assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Dec. 6.

• Oct. 6 — Nathan Thomas Jackson, 33, of 5177 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Oct. 31.

• Oct. 7 — Latesha Michelle Coxum, 36, of 43 Kea Lane, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Written promise; court date is Nov. 14.

• Oct. 7 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 31, of 152 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. No bond set; court date is Nov. 15.

• Oct. 7 — Marcus Devon Parker, 30, of 429 Frank St., Goldsboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with misdemeanor larceny. Written promise; court date is Nov. 7.

• Oct. 8 — Jaequan Glennis Stevens, 25, of 75 Tonia Lane, Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure, fleeing to elude and hit/run failing to stop for property damage. Bond set at $12,500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 9 — Andis Ivan Varela, 29, of 300 Devane St., Apt. A, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 13.

• Oct. 10 — Zachary Tanner Thornton, 29, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 11 — Melina Alliyana Jacobs, 20, of 270 Hamilton Drive, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 12 — Dominique Quashaun Smith, 29, of 101 Dixie Circle, Clinton, was charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 16.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.