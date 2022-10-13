Diane Barwick visits with Foundation directors Deborah Hall and Amelia Surratt. Courtesy photo|SCC

<p>Donors connecting.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>Jonelle Strickland and Foundation President Bill Fulton enjoy the music.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>Ambassador Owen McKoy addresses the guests.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>Guest enjoy the sunset from the deck.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>Foundation director Brooks Barwick talks with supporter Bill Bryan.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>David and Jana Hobson open their home for the Foundation event.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>Foundation director Brandon Warren and Lisa Turlington.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>Mary Helen Horne chats with Sarah Brown.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>Clinton Mayor Lew Starling is welcomed by President Bill Starling and his wife, Alta.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

<p>Lisa Turlington greets Dale and Mac Purcell as they arrive.</p> <p>Courtesy photo|SCC</p>

The Sampson Community College Foundation celebrated community generosity at the 2022 Donor Appreciation reception at the home of David and Jana Hobson. Guests enjoyed refreshments while listening to music performed by Chad Johnson and Jason Sikes. They were greeted and thanked by Foundation President Bill Fulton. Dean of Advancement and Foundation Executive Director, Lisa Turlington introduced Student Ambassadors, Juan Ibarra and Owen McKoy, who personally thanked donors for support of scholarships and student aid. SCC President, Dr. Bill Starling emphasized the impact of the advocacy of community leaders. To support the Foundation, go to https://www.sampsoncc.edu/foundation/ways-to-give/.